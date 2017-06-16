BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

10 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

news / jpg

10 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Kate Bubacz and Jade Cardichon and Anna Mendoza and Brandon O'Dell

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Headshot of Kate Bubacz

Kate Bubacz

BuzzFeed News Deputy Photo Director

Headshot of Jade Cardichon

Jade Cardichon

BuzzFeed News Photo Intern

Headshot of Anna Mendoza

Anna Mendoza

BuzzFeed Staff, Australia

Headshot of Brandon O'Dell

Brandon O'Dell

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 16, 2017, at 5:38 p.m. ET

"23 Pictures That Show Gender Rules Were Always Meant to Be Broken" — BuzzFeed News

Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

This photo essay by Gabriel Sanchez takes a playful look back at some of the ways in which gender roles were bent at the turn of the century, before it was common to see women in slacks and men in the kitchen. Fittingly, the edit acknowledges the range of reasons that one would switch roles, from the theatrical to economic, political, or far more personal reasons.

—Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News

"An Inside Look at the Unique Lives of Circus Performers" — National Geographic

Johanna-Maria Fritz

The circus isn’t just a spectacle of entertainment for 23-year-old Johanna-Maria Fritz, it’s a way of bringing people together. At age 17, Fritz began her journey traveling the world to document the devotion shared among the circus community. With these photographs, taken in Iceland, Fritz documents the commitment these individuals share in order to support themselves. The performance becomes intimate, a show of just how dynamically powerful the human body can be.

—Jade Cardichon, photo intern, BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"Malaysians Hit Back at Racism" — The Guardian

Daniel Adams

Daniel Adams showcases racism through a series of conceptual photographs that aim to debunk stereotypes and recognize the experiences that these individuals have faced. The use of props, lighting, and color are incredibly striking and help display each individual's specific story.

—J.C.

"Changes on the Land: 19th-Century American Photography East of the Mississippi" — Hyperallergic

National Gallery of Art

As 19th-century photographers set out for the American West in search of its innate beauty and unspoiled landscapes, the work of artists and photographers to the east of the Mississippi reveal a notably less romantic, but equally stunning, perspective of America. Here, Hyperallergic profiles a new exhibition at the National Gallery in Washington, DC, East of the Mississippi, and examines the relationship between the America's East and West through a collection of daguerreotypes, albumen prints, cyanotypes, and a number of other early photographic processes. Both history buffs and art lovers will find this one an absolute joy.

—Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"Photographer Sarah Brownlow Captures Bali's Exploding Skate Scene" — Creative Boom

Sarah Brownlow

What a super cool photo series on the chill lifestyle that Bali is known for! Sarah Brownlow captured the true essence of the island’s skateboarding subculture. The undersaturated tones in her photos make the place even more inviting. It also fits in well with her story, on how as the outsider living on foreign soil she eventually embraced and was embraced wholeheartedly by these skateboarders.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia

"This Powerful Photo Series Shares People's Personal Stories of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting" — BuzzFeed News

Daymon Gardner for Dear World

Dear World took the opportunity, one year later, to showcase some of the harrowing encounters of the family, survivors, and responders of the Pulse nightclub massacre. To say these stories are heartbreaking is an understatement — the stark horror of the experiences that night shed a strong light on the resilience of every person touched by the tragedy. The accounts range from witnesses living with survivor’s guilt to a mother recounting the split second her son was here and then gone. The importance of sharing and remembering these narratives is paramount right now as we celebrate LGBT Pride Month, and these portraits are a powerful display of the resounding strength some were forced to call upon.

—Brandon O'Dell, video support specialist, BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"Faces of Healing, One Year After the Pulse Nightclub Massacre" — Washington Post

Cassi Alexandra

Cassi Alexandra’s portrait series captures the rawness of grief that radiated through Orlando after the Pulse nightclub shooting. Some of her subjects were directly affected that night; others only had a personal connection to the nightclub or the community. By showing both, Alexandra highlights the unity that arose from the tragedy without overselling the idea.

—K.B.

"Keep On Trucking Art On The Move In Pakistan" — Reuters

Caren Firouz / Reuters

I grew up in a country where the city traffic is dotted with “moving art” similar to these trucks in Pakistan, and I tell you, their presence adds a lot of color (not just literally) in an otherwise drab urban scene. Whether or not you think these Pakistani truck owners are actually creating art, there’s no doubt they spend a remarkable amount of time pouring their creative juices into something they can be proud of. And even better, people notice them…which is more than other artists can say for their work.

—A.M.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Using Photography to Connect With an Ailing Father" — Slate

Elijah was the youngest of my father&#x27;s 17 grandchildren. Earlier this year my older brother&#x27;s wife gave birth to my dad&#x27;s 18th grandchild.
Michael M. Santiago

Elijah was the youngest of my father's 17 grandchildren. Earlier this year my older brother's wife gave birth to my dad's 18th grandchild.

Michael Santiago’s series on his father is a moving elegy to the man — and a reminder of how powerful personal projects can be. Santiago didn’t start out with a project in mind, seeking instead to connect to his family while he attended school in another state. By focusing on connection over story, the resulting images are beautifully revealing and intimate.

—K.B.

"21 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News

Mike Blake / Reuters

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and beautiful pictures from the past week.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT