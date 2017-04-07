11 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Myriam Meloni

As you scroll from portrait to portrait in Myriam Meloni's collection of Georgian child brides, you can't help but wonder at the thoughts behind their wistful expressions. In a country like ours, where feminism has a stronghold, it's jarring to see such young girls entering into matrimony and motherhood before they've even graduated high school. Do they have dreams that don't involve being at the service of others? If they do, is there any recourse for such aspirations? One of the most striking images shows the child of a child bride hiding her face in a blanket as if to escape the reality that may be her own in 12 years' time.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News