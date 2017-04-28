9 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet. Twitter

The intimacy of this project is unreal — not because the artist has shared intimate moments with the subjects, but because of the raw, off-guard essence she captures in them. Dating is hard. While I know some people who have found long-term love on dating apps, these apps tend to lead to disappointing flings that quickly fizzle out. Anyone who has used one knows this. It was too much for me when I was single, so I applaud the artist for capturing the struggles and loops of loneliness that is modern singleness in the city. By capturing her partners in these moments, she has captured part of herself, as well. Moments in time of fleeting intimacy.



—Sarah Kobos, photo editor, BuzzFeed

"Breathtaking Photos of a World Without Light Pollution" — Wired Gavin Heffernan / Harun Mehmedinovic

It's not often that a camera lens is able to capture subtleties that the naked eye cannot, but photographers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic have created some incredible images that achieve this feat. The pair set out on a mission to photograph the night sky in places not plagued by the light pollution city dwellers are used to. It was in these pockets of deep darkness found outside of North America's biggest cities that they were able to capture major landmarks capped by millions of stars, constellations, and galaxies. Through long exposures taken for hours and sometimes stitched together to create one complete image, their photos showcase the breathtaking night sky as it always is, but is rarely seen.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News

This is one of those photo essays that you underestimate at first, to your own detriment. “It's just a travel piece,” you say. “What's the big deal?” But wait. Many of the frames contain colorful or clever trompe l'oeils, looking at the everyday with an eye for the juxtaposition between the mundane and the unorthodox. Yassine Alaoui Ismaili's work is a visual delight, showing off Casablanca in a way that is playful, insightful, and smart.

—Kate Bubacz, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News

"Great Australian Photographs: Max Dupain's Sunbaker" — The Guardian Max Dupain / Courtesy of the State Library of NSW

In this piece, The Guardian assembled photo experts to discuss Australia’s most iconic photograph. For anyone outside the country who's wondering why such a simple shot of a man sunbathing on a beach is so revered, these guys explain the environment and cultural climate that elevated Max Dupain’s work to something quintessentially Australian. That context is important to remember when understanding what makes a photo transcend generations.



—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia

On the tiny island of Eigg, approximently 15 miles off the western coast of Scotland, life is as peaceful as the land is luscious and green. Through a mesmerizing collection of photos, Mashable takes viewers on a journey through the small community of islanders living an entirely sustainable life that's off the grid and independent from the mainland. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News

Erin Trieb’s double exposures of Kurdistan in springtime have this wonderfully dreamy, hopeful quality that suits the season (and the region). Trieb’s work is always thoughtful and thorough, but it’s refreshing to see stories from Iraq that provide a wider lens beyond conflict and crisis.

—K.B.

When photographing underground networks like that of graffiti artists, the best asset you can have is access. Nacho Doce had exactly that, taking us through taggers in action, including one who got caught by the police. As Sao Paulo’s mayor pushes for the gentrification of South America’s biggest city, these individuals are putting their lives in more precarious situations for the sake of “freedom” (or their interpretation of it) — firstly, so they won’t land in jail, and secondly, for artistic expression.

—A.M.

"Why They March: Science and Scientists Are Now Under Attack" — The Intercept Matt Roth for The Intercept

In honor of Earth Day, The Intercept interviewed and photographed an impressive range of scientists working to understand the effects of climate change and sustainability. Many of them were also involved in the March for Science in protest of proposed cuts to government research. It's inspiring and slightly terrifying to read each account of what can or should be done to improve the planet that we call home. —K.B.







