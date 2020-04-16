 Skip To Content
Large Crowds Gathered At State Capitals And Protested Against Coronavirus Lockdowns

Conservative demonstrators gathered in the capitals of Michigan, Kentucky, and North Carolina to protest against stay-at-home orders during a pandemic that has already left more than 26,000 Americans dead.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 16, 2020, at 1:18 p.m. ET

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People take part in a protest at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 15.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People in their vehicles protest against quarantine orders from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer around the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 15.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People protest in Lansing, Michigan on April 15.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People in their vehicles protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Paul Sancya / AP

Signs showing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are taped to vehicles during a protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Seth Herald / Reuters

A man holds a Trump flag during the protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People protest against in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Seth Herald / Reuters

A woman wearing a face mask holds a sign during a protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

Protesters argue with a Raleigh police officer during a demonstration in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 14.

Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

A protester is arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 14.

Paul Sancya / AP

A woman holds a sign during a protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

Protesters in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 14.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People take part in a protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Paul Sancya / AP

A Trump Unity sign on a trailer is shown parked at a protest in front of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Bryan Woolston / Reuters

A protester shouts as hundreds rally outside the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, on April 15.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

Protesters gather at a parking lot adjacent to the North Carolina State Legislature in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 14.

Jeff Kowalsky / Getty Images

People protest in Lansing, Michigan, on April 15.

Logan Cyrus / Getty Images

Protesters in Raleigh, North Carolina, on April 14.


