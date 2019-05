Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

(Original Caption) 11/12/1941-New York, NY-: Firing real bullets in actual aerial battle is what these five young men are trained for, but they find amusement in trying their skill at a shooting gallery in New York, all of which renders the sign in this image a trifle ironic. These young men are some of the fifty Canadian-trained Australian fliers who are being given a farewell tour of New York by the British-American Ambulance Service before sailing for England.