Here's What Your Favorite TV Casts Looked Like After Winning Emmys

On the occasion of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, here are some of the ensembles that forever changed the course of TV history.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on September 17, 2018, at 4:41 p.m. ET

Seinfeld for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1993.

Lee Celano / Reuters

Frasier for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1994–98.

The cast of Frasier in 1994.
Lois Bernstein / AP photo

Picket Fences for Outstanding Drama Series in 1993 and 1994.

The cast of Picket Fences in 1994.
Lois Bernstein / AP

NYPD Blue for Outstanding Drama Series in 1995.

Reuters

The Practice for Outstanding Drama Series in 1998 and 1999.

The cast of The Practice in 1998.
Sam Mircovich

Ally McBeal for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.

Sam Mircovich / Reuters

The West Wing for Outstanding Drama Series in 2000–03.

The cast of The West Wing in 2000.
Sam Mircovich / Reuters

Will & Grace for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000.

Sam Mircovich / Reuters

Friends for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.

Mark J. Terrill / AP Photo

Everybody Loves Raymond for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2003 and 2005.

Mike Blake

The Sopranos for Outstanding Drama Series in 2004 and 2007.

The cast of The Sopranos in 2007.
Reed Saxon / AP

Lost for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005.

Reed Saxon / AP Photo

The Office for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.

Tom Lau / Star Max via AP Photo

24 for Outstanding Drama Series in 2006.

Reed Saxon / AP

30 Rock for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2007–09.

The cast of 30 Rock in 2007.
Chris Carlson / AP

Mad Men for Outstanding Drama Series in 2008–11.

The cast of Mad Men in 2009.
Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Modern Family for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2010–14.

The cast of Modern Family in 2012.
Lawrence K. Ho / Getty Images

Downton Abbey for Outstanding Miniseries in 2011.

Jae Hong / AP

Homeland for Outstanding Drama Series in 2012.

Scott Kirkland / AP

Breaking Bad for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014.

The cast of Breaking Bad in 2013.
Dan Steinberg / AP

Inside Amy Schumer for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015.

Eric Jamison / AP Images


The Daily Show With Jon Stewart for Outstanding Variety Series in 2003–12 and 2015.

The cast of The Daily Show With Jon Stewart in 2015.
Eric Jamison / AP

Game of Thrones for Outstanding Drama Series in 2015 and 2016.

The cast and crew of Game of Thrones in 2015.
Eric Jamison / AP

Veep for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2015–17.

The cast and crew of Veep in 2017.
Jordan Strauss / AP

Key & Peele for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2016.

The cast and crew of Key &amp; Peele in 2016.
Jordan Strauss / AP

Black Mirror: San Junipero for Outstanding Television Movie in 2017.

The cast and crew of Black Mirror: San Junipero in 2017.
Jordan Strauss / AP

Big Little Lies for Outstanding Limited Series in 2017.

The cast and crew of Big Little Lies in 2017.
Jordan Strauss / AP

The Handmaid's Tale for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017.

Jordan Strauss / AP


