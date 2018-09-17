Here's What Your Favorite TV Casts Looked Like After Winning Emmys
On the occasion of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, here are some of the ensembles that forever changed the course of TV history.
Seinfeld for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1993.
Frasier for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1994–98.
Picket Fences for Outstanding Drama Series in 1993 and 1994.
NYPD Blue for Outstanding Drama Series in 1995.
The Practice for Outstanding Drama Series in 1998 and 1999.
Ally McBeal for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.
The West Wing for Outstanding Drama Series in 2000–03.
Will & Grace for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2000.
Friends for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.
Everybody Loves Raymond for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2003 and 2005.
The Sopranos for Outstanding Drama Series in 2004 and 2007.
Lost for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005.
The Office for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006.
24 for Outstanding Drama Series in 2006.
30 Rock for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2007–09.
Mad Men for Outstanding Drama Series in 2008–11.
Modern Family for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2010–14.
Downton Abbey for Outstanding Miniseries in 2011.
Homeland for Outstanding Drama Series in 2012.
Breaking Bad for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014.
Inside Amy Schumer for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015.
The Daily Show With Jon Stewart for Outstanding Variety Series in 2003–12 and 2015.
Game of Thrones for Outstanding Drama Series in 2015 and 2016.
Veep for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2015–17.
Key & Peele for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2016.
Black Mirror: San Junipero for Outstanding Television Movie in 2017.
Big Little Lies for Outstanding Limited Series in 2017.
The Handmaid's Tale for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017.
