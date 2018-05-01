BuzzFeed News

People Around The World Are Marching On May Day For Worker's Rights

On May Day, known also as International Workers' Day, people around the world are taking to the streets to demand workers' rights. Here's how each city has organized.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on May 1, 2018, at 4:37 p.m. ET

Istanbul, Turkey

Yasin Akgul / AFP / Getty Images

Manila, Philippines

Noel Celis / AFP / Getty Images

Paris, France

Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

Santiago, Chile

Claudio Reyes / AFP / Getty Images
Belgrade, Serbia

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Moscow, Russia

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Tokyo, Japan

Nurphoto / Getty Images

New York, New York

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Munich, Germany

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Bangkok, Thailand

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Hong Kong

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

Athens, Greece

Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty Images
Nairobi, Kenya

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images

Lahore, Pakistan

Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images

St. Petersburg, Russia

Olga Maltseva / AFP / Getty Images

Beirut, Lebanon

Anwar Amro / AFP / Getty Images
Turin, Italy

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Amritsar, India

Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty Images

Baghdad, Iraq

Ahmad Al-rubaye / AFP / Getty Images

Havana, Cuba

Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty Images

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Nurphoto / Getty Images

The Hague, Netherlands

Pierre Crom / Getty Images
