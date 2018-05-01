People Around The World Are Marching On May Day For Worker's Rights
On May Day, known also as International Workers' Day, people around the world are taking to the streets to demand workers' rights. Here's how each city has organized.
Istanbul, Turkey
Manila, Philippines
Paris, France
Santiago, Chile
Belgrade, Serbia
Moscow, Russia
Tokyo, Japan
New York, New York
Munich, Germany
Bangkok, Thailand
Hong Kong
Athens, Greece
Nairobi, Kenya
Lahore, Pakistan
St. Petersburg, Russia
Beirut, Lebanon
Turin, Italy
Amritsar, India
Baghdad, Iraq
Havana, Cuba
Dhaka, Bangladesh
The Hague, Netherlands
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
