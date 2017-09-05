BuzzFeed News

21 Pictures Of How Protesters Are Responding To The End Of DACA

Protesters across the US demonstrated against President Trump's controversial decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which protects thousands of people who were brought to the US as children from deportation.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 5, 2017, at 5:06 p.m. ET

Demonstrators in in Washington, DC, protest in front of the White House after the Trump administration scrapped Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that protects almost 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children from deportation.
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Immigrants and supporters rally in Los Angeles after President Trump ordered an end to DACA.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Carlos Esteban, 31, of Woodbridge, Virgina, a nursing student and recipient of DACA, rallies with others outside of the White House.
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Immigrants and supporters demonstrate in support of the DACA program in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.
Paul J. Richards / AFP / Getty Images

Paola Soria (left) and Karla Collaguazo, both 20-year-old DREAMers originally from Ecuador, listen to Attorney General Jeff Sessions&#x27; remarks on ending DACA before a protest in Grand Army Plaza in New York.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

DREAMer Gloria Mendoza, 26, tries to hold back tears in New York after learning that President Trump was ending the DACA program. Mendoza, who said she came with her undocumented parents from Mexico City when she was 9, will face possible deportation when DACA expires.
John Moore / Getty Images

Immigrants and supporters demonstrate holding signs during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC.
Eric Baradat / AFP / Getty Images

Demonstrators chant on Pennsylvania Avenue during a demonstration in Washington, DC.
Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Buttons are seen on a demonstrators backpack during a protest in Washington, DC.
Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Immigrants and supporters demonstrate in front of the White House in Washington DC.
Eric Baradat / AFP / Getty Images

A demonstrator plays guitar during a protest in Washington, DC.
Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Demonstrators march in Washington, DC, to protest the ending of DACA.
Zach Gibson / Getty Images

DACA supporters march to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to protest shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions&#x27; announcement regarding DACA.
Matt York / AP

A DREAMer holds a sign during a protest against the cancellation of DACA in front of US embassy in Mexico City.
Yuri Cortez / AFP / Getty Images

Protesters block the street in front of Trump Tower in New York City.
John Moore / Getty Images

Immigration activists protesting the Trump administration&#x27;s decision on the DACA program sit in the street and block traffic on 5th Avenue near Trump Tower.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

DREAMers grasp each other&#x27;s hands during a sit-in at Trump Tower in New York City.
John Moore / Getty Images

Immigration activists show each other support while protesting the Trump administration&#x27;s decision on DACA, outside of Trump Tower in New York City.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

New York City police arrest protesters who staged a sit-in in front of Trump Tower in New York.
John Moore / Getty Images

A girl is escorted into the back of a police vehicle after being arrested at a protest in front of Trump Tower in New York.
John Moore / Getty Images

A woman with a &quot;Resist&quot; cap demonstrates with immigrants and supporters during a rally in support of DACA in front of the White House.
Eric Baradat / AFP / Getty Images

