Here's How People Around The World Are Beating The Summer Heat

As scorching heat waves bare down on much of the US and Europe, people are finding fun and inventive ways to beat the summer heat.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 30, 2019, at 4:59 p.m. ET

New York City

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

People cool off in the Unisphere fountain at Flushing Meadow Corona Park in the New York City borough of Queens, July 21.

Chongqing, China

Zou Le / Zou le - Imaginechina

Chinese staff dressed as Spider-Man play in a swimming pool during a flash mob event at a water park, July 27.

Oslo, Norway

Trond Reidar Teigen / AFP / Getty Images

People plunge into the water of the newly opened Bekkelagsbadet, July 23.

Tokyo, Japan

Issei Kato / Reuters

A child cools off at a misting tower during a proving test of heat countermeasures for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, July 25.

Washington, DC

Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

Water for sale on National Mall during an excessive heat wave, July 20.

Chongqing, China

Wu Liangzhu / Wu liangzhu - Imaginechina

Tourists enjoy hotpot in an ice cave to escape the heat wave, July 27.

The Hague, Netherlands

Phil Nijhuis / AFP / Getty Images

People cool off as they enjoy a water fight on the Malieveld, July 24.

Helsinki, Finland

Lehtikuva Lehtikuva / Reuters

People make their way for a skinny dip in the sea after sweating in the Sompasauna, a public sauna, July 27.

Gaza City

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Palestinians cool off in the sea during a hot day, July 5.

Chicago, Illinois

Scott Olson / Getty Images

People cool off downtown in the Crown Fountain as temperatures climb into the 90's with a heat index reaching as high as 115 degrees on July 19.

Saint-Malo, France

Valery Hache / AFP / Getty Images

People queue to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany, on July 23.

De Haan, Belgium

Francisco Seco / AP

People cool off during a hot summer day at the beach, July 25.

Paris, France

Rafael Yaghobzadeh / AP

People enjoy the sun and the fountains of the Trocadero gardens, July 25.

Hamburg, Germany

Bodo Marks / Bodo Marks/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images

A woman has sun screen applied by her friend on the beach, July 25.

Rome, Italy

Andrew Medichini / AP

Tourists hold umbrellas to shelter from the sun as they walk past the Colosseum, July 26.

St. Petersburg, Russia

Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

People bathe on a beach at the Gulf of Finland, July 27.

Durrës, Albania

Gent Shkullaku / AFP / Getty Images

This aerial view shows parasols on a beach of the Adriatic Sea, July 6.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Liselotte Sabroe / AFP / Getty Images

Locals and tourists enjoy the warm weather at Ofelia Square, in front of the National Theatre, July 25.

Prague, Czech Republic

Michal Cizek / AFP / Getty Images

A girl cools down under the spray of water during a hot and sunny day at the Wenceslas Square, July 24.

Beirut, Lebanon

Sopa Images / Getty Images

Men sunbath at the rocky seafront in Raouché, July 15.

Istanbul, Turkey

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Kids cool themselves at the Karakoy shore, July 3.

Kiev, Ukraine

Sergei Supinsky / AFP / Getty Images

A boy refresh himself in a fountain, July 1.

Dalian, China

Wang Xizeng / Wang xizeng - Imaginechina

People crowd a beach resort, July 27.

Bhaktapur, Nepal

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Nepalese people have fun in a waterfall to beat the heat at Muhan Pokhari, July 28.

Vienna, Austria

Lisi Niesner / Reuters

A teenager jumps into Alte Donau, an abandoned meander of river Danube, July 25.

Vatican City

Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty Images

A man refreshes at a public fountain, June 30.

Madrid, Spain

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

People stand under fountains beside the Manzanares river, June 30.

Sheffield, England

Sopa Images / Getty Images

A boy plays in a fountain at the city center, July 27.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Bangladeshi youth take a bath in the Buriganga river, July 3.


