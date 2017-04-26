Here Are The National Monuments At Risk Under Donald Trump
"This should never have happened." —President Donald Trump
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking the Department of the Interior to review all national monuments established since January 1996 — specifically those that are 100,000 acres or larger in size. In a statement following the order's signing, Trump described the action as focused on curbing the abuse of federal power and returning control to the American people.
Here are the national monuments that fall within the review criteria:
Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
Mojave Trails National Monument in California
Marianas Trench Marine National Monument in the Mariana Archipelago
Sand to Snow National Monument in California
Basin and Range National Monument in Nevada
Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument in the Central Pacific Ocean
Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in New Mexico
Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in California
Sonoran Desert National Monument in Arizona
Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada
Rose Atoll Marine National Monument in the South Pacific Ocean
Giant Sequoia National Monument in California
Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean and Northwestern Hawaiian Islands
Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona
Carrizo Plain National Monument in California
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona
Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in California
Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana
Ironwood Forest National Monument in Arizona
San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in California
Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in Colorado
Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the Coast of New England
Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico
Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah
Hanford Reach National Monument in Washington
