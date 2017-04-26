BuzzFeed News

Here Are The National Monuments At Risk Under Donald Trump

"This should never have happened." —President Donald Trump

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on April 26, 2017, at 3:11 p.m. ET

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order asking the Department of the Interior to review all national monuments established since January 1996 — specifically those that are 100,000 acres or larger in size. In a statement following the order's signing, Trump described the action as focused on curbing the abuse of federal power and returning control to the American people.

Here are the national monuments that fall within the review criteria:

Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

Bureau of Land Management

Mojave Trails National Monument in California

Bureau of Land Management

Marianas Trench Marine National Monument in the Mariana Archipelago

Bureau of Land Management

Sand to Snow National Monument in California

Bureau of Land Management

Basin and Range National Monument in Nevada

Bureau of Land Management

Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument in the Central Pacific Ocean

Bureau of Land Management

Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in New Mexico

Bureau of Land Management
Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument in California

Bob Wick / Creative Commons

Sonoran Desert National Monument in Arizona

Bureau of Land Management

Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada

Bureau of Land Management

Rose Atoll Marine National Monument in the South Pacific Ocean

NOAA / US Department of Commerce.
Giant Sequoia National Monument in California

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the Pacific Ocean and Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

Bureau of Land Management

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument in Arizona

Bureau of Land Management

Carrizo Plain National Monument in California

Bureau of Land Management
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument in Arizona

Bureau of Land Management

Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument in California

Bureau of Land Management

Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana

Bureau of Land Management

Ironwood Forest National Monument in Arizona

Bureau of Land Management
San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in California

Steve Proehl / Getty Images

Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in Colorado

Bureau of Land Management

Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the Coast of New England

Noaa Office Of Ocean Exploration / AP

Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in New Mexico

Bureau of Land Management

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah

Bureau of Land Management

Hanford Reach National Monument in Washington

Joel W. Rogers / Getty Images
