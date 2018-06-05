Here Are Some Of The Most Iconic Looks Made Famous By The Kate Spade Brand
A look back at some of the stunning and iconic looks created and inspired by the late fashion designer Kate Spade.
Even after Spade herself left the company in 2006, her namesake label continued to design with her spirit.
