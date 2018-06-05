BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here Are Some Of The Most Iconic Looks Made Famous By The Kate Spade Brand

news

Here Are Some Of The Most Iconic Looks Made Famous By The Kate Spade Brand

A look back at some of the stunning and iconic looks created and inspired by the late fashion designer Kate Spade.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 3:29 p.m. ET

Kate Spade at an event with handbags of her own design on Oct. 9, 1998, in New York City.
John Calabrese / John Calabrese/Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Spade at an event with handbags of her own design on Oct. 9, 1998, in New York City.

A model carries a faux suede handbag by Kate Spade on Aug. 1, 1996.
James Keyser / Getty Images

A model carries a faux suede handbag by Kate Spade on Aug. 1, 1996.

A display of purses is shown at the Kate Spade press preview on Feb. 8, 2005, in New York City.
Trish Lease / Getty Images

A display of purses is shown at the Kate Spade press preview on Feb. 8, 2005, in New York City.

Even after Spade herself left the company in 2006, her namesake label continued to design with her spirit.

Models wear Kate Spade during the debut of Kate Spade New York Apparel on March 25, 2009, in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris

Models wear Kate Spade during the debut of Kate Spade New York Apparel on March 25, 2009, in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT
Models wear Kate Spade during the debut of Kate Spade New York Apparel on March 25, 2009, in New York City.
Getty Images

Models wear Kate Spade during the debut of Kate Spade New York Apparel on March 25, 2009, in New York City.

Models display the Kate Spade New York Fall 2011 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2011, in New York City.
Joe Corrigan / Getty Images

Models display the Kate Spade New York Fall 2011 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2011, in New York City.

Models display the Kate Spade New York Fall 2011 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2011, in New York City.
Getty Images

Models display the Kate Spade New York Fall 2011 collection during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2011, in New York City.

Models showcase designs at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2012, in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky / WireImage

Models showcase designs at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2012, in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT
Models showcase designs at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2012, in New York City.
Getty Images

Models showcase designs at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2012, in New York City.

Models showcase designs at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2012, in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky / WireImage

Models showcase designs at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2012 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2012, in New York City.

Models pose during the Kate Spade New York show at the Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2012, in New York City.
Getty Images

Models pose during the Kate Spade New York show at the Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2012, in New York City.

Models present creations during the Kate Spade New York Fall 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 8, 2013, in New York City.
Allison Joyce / Getty Images

Models present creations during the Kate Spade New York Fall 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 8, 2013, in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT
Models present creations during the Kate Spade New York Fall 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 8, 2013, in New York City.
Getty Images

Models present creations during the Kate Spade New York Fall 2013 presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 8, 2013, in New York City.

Models pose at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 6, 2013, in New York City.
Jp Yim / WireImage

Models pose at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 6, 2013, in New York City.

Models show off creations at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Fall 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2014, in New York City.
Getty Images

Models show off creations at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Fall 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2014, in New York City.

Models pose at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Fall 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2014, in New York City.
Jp Yim / WireImage

Models pose at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Fall 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2014, in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT
A model poses with a design at the Kate Spade New York presentation during the Fall 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2014, in New York City.
Jp Yim / WireImage

A model poses with a design at the Kate Spade New York presentation during the Fall 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2014, in New York City.

Models are seen at the Kate Spade New York presentation during the Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2016, in New York City.
Brian Ach / Getty Images

Models are seen at the Kate Spade New York presentation during the Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2016, in New York City.

A model poses with clutch designs at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2015, in New York City.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

A model poses with clutch designs at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2015, in New York City.

A models poses with clutch designs at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2015, in New York City.
Getty Images

A models poses with clutch designs at the Kate Spade New York presentation during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2015, in New York City.

Models pose backstage for a Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9, 2018, in New York City.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Models pose backstage for a Kate Spade presentation during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9, 2018, in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT