16 Of The Most Shocking World Records That You Never Knew Existed



Since 1955, Guinness World Records has pushed human creativity, talent, and skill to its limits and beyond. From the absurd to the near impossible, these books have inspired generations of readers and has come to reflect the trends and innovations of each passing era — and the 2019 edition is no exception.

“Over time we have increased the number and types of records we monitor, continuously opening new records that reflect the world’s diversity and people’s varying passions and unique skills,” Guinness World Records spokesperson Hannah Ortman told BuzzFeed News. “We believe that everyone can be amazing at something,” Ortman says, “and that through reading our annual edition, each person can find the categories that they are passionate about.”

Here are some of the recent Guinness World Records that will surprise and amaze you.