16 Of The Most Shocking World Records That You Never Knew Existed
How many powdered doughnuts can you eat in three minutes?
Since 1955, Guinness World Records has pushed human creativity, talent, and skill to its limits and beyond. From the absurd to the near impossible, these books have inspired generations of readers and has come to reflect the trends and innovations of each passing era — and the 2019 edition is no exception.
“Over time we have increased the number and types of records we monitor, continuously opening new records that reflect the world’s diversity and people’s varying passions and unique skills,” Guinness World Records spokesperson Hannah Ortman told BuzzFeed News. “We believe that everyone can be amazing at something,” Ortman says, “and that through reading our annual edition, each person can find the categories that they are passionate about.”
Here are some of the recent Guinness World Records that will surprise and amaze you.
Oldest professional club DJ — 83 years old
Longest time controlling a soccer ball by foot while on the roof of a moving car — 93 seconds
Most powdered doughnuts eaten in three minutes — nine doughnuts
Fastest speed in a jet-powered go-kart — 112.29 mph
Most body modifications for a male — 516
Largest collection of interlocking plastic brick sets in a private collection — 3,837
Most consecutive one-handed back handsprings — 34
Largest rideable hexapod robot — 29 feet, 2 inches tall and16 feet, 4 inches in diameter
Most double-Dutch style skips by a dog in one minute — 128
Largest collection of clown-related items — 4,348
Most dice stacked on a cat’s paw — 10*
Fastest 50-meter hand skating — 8.55 seconds
Largest knitting needles — 14 feet, 6.33 inches, with a diameter of 3.54 inches.
Oldest performing female flying trapeze artist — 84 years old
Most sausages produced in one minute — 78
Longest reverse vault in parkour — 4 feet, 3.8 inches
To pick up your copy of Guinness World Records 2019, visit guinnessworldrecords.com.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.