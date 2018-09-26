BuzzFeed News

16 Of The Most Shocking World Records That You Never Knew Existed

How many powdered doughnuts can you eat in three minutes?

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 26, 2018, at 5:39 p.m. ET


Since 1955, Guinness World Records has pushed human creativity, talent, and skill to its limits and beyond. From the absurd to the near impossible, these books have inspired generations of readers and has come to reflect the trends and innovations of each passing era — and the 2019 edition is no exception.

“Over time we have increased the number and types of records we monitor, continuously opening new records that reflect the world’s diversity and people’s varying passions and unique skills,” Guinness World Records spokesperson Hannah Ortman told BuzzFeed News. “We believe that everyone can be amazing at something,” Ortman says, “and that through reading our annual edition, each person can find the categories that they are passionate about.”

Here are some of the recent Guinness World Records that will surprise and amaze you.

Oldest professional club DJ — 83 years old

Guinness Book of World Records

Longest time controlling a soccer ball by foot while on the roof of a moving car — 93 seconds

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Most powdered doughnuts eaten in three minutes — nine doughnuts

Guinness Book of World Records

Fastest speed in a jet-powered go-kart — 112.29 mph

Guinness Book of World Records

Most body modifications for a male — 516

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Largest collection of interlocking plastic brick sets in a private collection — 3,837

Guinness Book of World Records

Most consecutive one-handed back handsprings — 34

Guinness Book of World Records

Largest rideable hexapod robot — 29 feet, 2 inches tall and16 feet, 4 inches in diameter

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Most double-Dutch style skips by a dog in one minute — 128

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Largest collection of clown-related items — 4,348

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Most dice stacked on a cat’s paw — 10*

Guinness Book of World Records

Fastest 50-meter hand skating — 8.55 seconds

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Largest knitting needles — 14 feet, 6.33 inches, with a diameter of 3.54 inches.

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Oldest performing female flying trapeze artist — 84 years old

Sandy Huffaker / Guinness Book of World Records

Most sausages produced in one minute — 78

Paul Michael Hughes / Guinness Book of World Records

Longest reverse vault in parkour — 4 feet, 3.8 inches

Guinness Book of World Records

To pick up your copy of Guinness World Records 2019, visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

