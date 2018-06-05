BuzzFeed News

These Photos Capture The Devastation Caused By Guatemala's Fuego Volcano

On Sunday, a powerful volcano erupted in Guatemala, spewing molten ash and debris that has affected at least 1.7 million people. At least 69 have been killed in the Fuego volcano explosion as rescuers continue to search for survivors.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 5, 2018, at 12:31 p.m. ET

A soldier keeps watch at a restricted area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, on Monday.
Police officers carry a wounded man in El Rodeo village on Sunday.
 The feet of a victim in San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday.
Vehicles and debris are left destroyed in San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday.
Police officers look on at the Fuego volcano from San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday.
Firefighters, one of them holding a puppy, stand in formation at an area affected by the eruption on Monday.
Firefighters treat a man who burned his feet in San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday.
Residents carry a body recovered in Escuintla on Monday.
Boris Rodriguez, 24, who is searching for his wife, cries after seeing the condition of his neighborhood in Escuintla on Monday.
Homes and vehicles are left destroyed in San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday.
A resident cradles his dog after rescuing him in Escuintla on Monday.
A firefighter shovels ashes while searching for bodies in San Miguel Los Lotes on Monday.
A volunteer firefighter cries after leaving El Rodeo village on Sunday.
People unload donated supplies in Alotenango on Monday.
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue in Alotenango on Sunday.
Residents of several communities rest in a temporary shelter in Escuintla on Sunday.
A child receives care inside a shelter in Escuintla on Monday.
 A police officer looks at victim&#x27;s bodies at a morgue in Alotenango on Sunday.
Residents carry the coffins of seven people along the streets of Alotenango on Monday.
Musicians accompany a funeral procession in Alotenango on Monday.
A child cries over the coffin of Nery Otoniel Gomez Rivas, 17, whose body was pulled from the volcanic ash, during his wake in Alotenango on Monday.
Mourners take part in the funeral of seven victims in Alotenango on Monday.
