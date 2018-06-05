These Photos Capture The Devastation Caused By Guatemala's Fuego Volcano
On Sunday, a powerful volcano erupted in Guatemala, spewing molten ash and debris that has affected at least 1.7 million people. At least 69 have been killed in the Fuego volcano explosion as rescuers continue to search for survivors.
