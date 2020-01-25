 Skip To Content
19 Of The Greatest Collabs And Duets In Grammy Award History

Only the Grammys could bring together these unlikely and historic collaborations.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on January 25, 2020, at 8:34 a.m. ET

Prince and Beyoncé performing a jam-packed musical medley in 2004.

Michael Caulfield Archive / WireImage

Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliott, and Patti LaBelle performing "Lady Marmalade" in 2002.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Elton John and Eminem performing "Stan" in 2001.

Hector Mata / Getty Images

Drake and Rihanna performing "What's My Name?" in 2011.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift performing "Fifteen" in 2009.

John Shearer / WireImage

Cardi B and Bruno Mars performing "Finesse" in 2018.

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, and Linkin Park performing "Numb / Encore / Yesterday" in 2006.

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

Justin Timberlake, Al Green, Boyz II Men, and Keith Urban performing "Let's Stay Together" in 2009.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Madonna, Gorillaz, and De La Soul performing "Feel Good Inc. / Hung Up" in 2006.

Timothy A. Clary / Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone performing "Stay / Rockstar / Dark Necessities" in 2019.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone performing "Piece of My Heart" in 2005.

Michael Caulfield Archive

Kendrick Lamar, U2, and Dave Chappelle performing in 2018.

Theo Wargo / WireImage

Jay-Z, T.I., Lil Wayne, M.I.A., and Kanye West performing "Swagga Like Us" in 2009.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, and J Balvin performing "Havana / Pégate / Mi Gente" in 2019.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony performing "Escapémonos" in 2005.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Radiohead and the USC Trojan Marching Band performing "15 Step" in 2009.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Beyoncé and Tina Turner performing "Proud Mary" in 2008.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, and Julia Michaels performing "Praying" in 2018.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Maren Morris, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Miley Cyrus, and Kacey Musgraves performing in 2019.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images


