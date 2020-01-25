19 Of The Greatest Collabs And Duets In Grammy Award History
Only the Grammys could bring together these unlikely and historic collaborations.
Prince and Beyoncé performing a jam-packed musical medley in 2004.
Christina Aguilera, Mýa, Pink, Lil' Kim, Missy Elliott, and Patti LaBelle performing "Lady Marmalade" in 2002.
Elton John and Eminem performing "Stan" in 2001.
Drake and Rihanna performing "What's My Name?" in 2011.
Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift performing "Fifteen" in 2009.
Cardi B and Bruno Mars performing "Finesse" in 2018.
Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, and Linkin Park performing "Numb / Encore / Yesterday" in 2006.
Justin Timberlake, Al Green, Boyz II Men, and Keith Urban performing "Let's Stay Together" in 2009.
Madonna, Gorillaz, and De La Soul performing "Feel Good Inc. / Hung Up" in 2006.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone performing "Stay / Rockstar / Dark Necessities" in 2019.
Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone performing "Piece of My Heart" in 2005.
Kendrick Lamar, U2, and Dave Chappelle performing in 2018.
Jay-Z, T.I., Lil Wayne, M.I.A., and Kanye West performing "Swagga Like Us" in 2009.
Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, and J Balvin performing "Havana / Pégate / Mi Gente" in 2019.
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony performing "Escapémonos" in 2005.
Radiohead and the USC Trojan Marching Band performing "15 Step" in 2009.
Beyoncé and Tina Turner performing "Proud Mary" in 2008.
Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Kesha, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, and Julia Michaels performing "Praying" in 2018.
Maren Morris, Katy Perry, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Miley Cyrus, and Kacey Musgraves performing in 2019.
