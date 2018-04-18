BuzzFeed News

George And Barbara Bush's 73 Years Of Marriage Will Restore Your Faith In Love

George And Barbara Bush's 73 Years Of Marriage Will Restore Your Faith In Love

Former president George H.W. Bush held his wife Barbara's hand as she died yesterday at the age of 92. The two met when she was 16 and went on to share 73 years of marriage.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 18, 2018, at 2:48 p.m. ET

George H.W. Bush poses with his then-girlfriend, Barbara, and his brother Bucky in the 1940s.
AFP / Getty Images

George Bush sits in the cockpit of his torpedo bomber &quot;Barbara III,&quot; named after his girlfriend and future wife, Barbara Pierce, circa 1943.
Historical / Getty Images

The Bush family at the wedding of George and Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, on Jan. 6, 1945. From the left: Jonathan Bush, Nancy Bush, George Bush, Barbara Bush, Prescott S. Bush Sr., Dorothy Walker Bush, Prescott S. Bush Jr., his wife, Beth Bush, and William Henry Trotter Bush (Bucky).
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

George and Barbara Bush pose for a portrait with their son, future president George W. Bush.
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images

George and Barbara Bush cast their votes for the Texas senate primary race on June 6, 1964.
Ed Kolenovsky / AP

Vice President George H.W. Bush vacations with Barbara and their dog Fred in Kennebunkport, Maine, in August 1983.
Getty Images

The couple relaxes in bed as their daughter and grandchildren join them at home in Kennebunkport, Maine, 1987.
Cnp / Getty Images

George Bush is sworn in as Barbara looks on, during his presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 1989.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

George and Barbara Bush dance during an inaugural ball at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 21, 1989.
AP

George Bush, departing for a weeklong campaign trip, receives a kiss from Barbara Bush on the South Lawn of the White House on March 4, 1992.
Barry Thumma / AP

George Bush admires the Harry S. Truman Award for distinguished service that first lady Barbara Bush received from the Association of Community and Junior Colleges at their convention in Washington, on March 30, 1989.
Barry Thumma / AP

George Bush loans his glasses to Barbara as she pins a Presidential Medal of Freedom on Gen. Colin Powell during a White House ceremony on July 3, 1991.
Doug Mills / AP

George and Barbara Bush wave to an audience in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, 1990.
Photoquest / Getty Images

George Bush holds up the German-language version of Millie&#x27;s Book, written by Barbara Bush from the perspective of the Bushes&#x27; dog, Millie. Bush presented the book to German President Richard von Weizsaecker during a state dinner in his honor at the White House on April 29, 1992.
Doug Mills / AP

George and Barbara Bush walk across the tarmac to their plane after losing the presidential election to Bill Clinton in November 1992.
Diana Walker / Getty Images

Barbara Bush watches as her husband reels in a fish on Aug. 7, 1991, just offshore from their vacation home in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Susan Walsh / AP

George and Barbara Bush unveil a bust of the president during a ceremony to open the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&amp;M University on Sept. 10, 1997, in College Station, Texas.
David J. Phillip / AP

George Bush snaps a photo of his wife, Barbara, on the closing day of the 2004 Republican National Convention.
Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times

George and Barbara Bush enjoy a night at a baseball game in Houston on April 16, 2004.
Bob Levey / WireImage

George and Barbara Bush pay their respects to former president Ronald Reagan in the US Capitol Rotunda on June 10, 2004, in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Jenna Bush, Barbara Bush, former president George H.W. Bush, and former first lady Barbara Bush pose for a portrait with members of their extended family prior to the White House family luncheon in honor of the presidential inauguration on Jan. 19, 2005, in Washington, DC.
Getty Images

George H.W. Bush kisses his wife, Barbara, after both were shown on the stadium kiss cam during a baseball game on May 5, 2010.
David J. Phillip / AP

Barbara Bush applies sunscreen to her husband&#x27;s nose at a baseball game on May 3, 2015, in Houston.
George Bridges / AP

George and Barbara Bush hold hands before the dedication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge in Kennebunk, Maine, on May 19, 2017.
Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

George and Barbara Bush hold hands during a ceremony on May 19, 2017.
Portland Press Herald / Getty Images

