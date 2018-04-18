George And Barbara Bush's 73 Years Of Marriage Will Restore Your Faith In Love
Former president George H.W. Bush held his wife Barbara's hand as she died yesterday at the age of 92. The two met when she was 16 and went on to share 73 years of marriage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.