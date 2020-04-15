 Skip To Content
These 25 Pictures Will Remind You That The World Is Still Beautiful

Take a mental pause from your self-quarantine with a breathtaking reminder that the natural world is still as beautiful as it ever was.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on April 15, 2020, at 11:35 a.m. ET

Pascal Rossignol / Reuters

A woman reading a book at her window appears behind a blooming Japanese cherry tree in Lille, France, as lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease, March 24.

Boston Globe / Getty Images

Staff member Jeana Damiano chooses flowers outside the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, April 10. About 1,000 spring flowers, some of which were going to line the route of the 2020 Boston Marathon, were arranged in a heart outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and given to health care workers as they concluded long shifts at the hospital.

Michele Tantussi / Reuters

People wearing protective face masks stand under blooming cherry blossoms in Berlin, April 12.

Sergei Supinsky / Getty Images

A couple wearing face masks enjoy warm spring weather under a blooming tree in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, April 8.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Spring blossoms bloom as a person runs along the Hudson River with the skyline of midtown Manhattan in the background, in Hoboken, New Jersey, April 4.

Stoyan Nenov / Reuters

Visitors wearing protective face masks take a selfie near cherry blossoms at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, March 15.

China News Service / Getty Images

An aerial shot of peach blossoms in Nyingchi, Tibet, April 4.

Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Tourists take a kayak tour of the Xixi wetland in Hangzhou, China, April 13.

Matthew Horwood / Getty Images

A woman runs in Cathays Park near tulips and blossoming cherry trees in Cardiff, United Kingdom, April 11.

Defodi Images / Getty Images

A family of Nile goose is seen in Dortmund, Germany, April 10.

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

People walk past a field of tulips in Germany, April 13.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

A Palestinian girl picks wild poppy flowers in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8.

Steve Parsons / AP

A baby lamb in Buckinghamshire, UK, enjoys the spring sunshine, April 13.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Parakeets eat apples fixed to a fence in London's Kensington Gardens, April 9.

Owen Humphreys - Pa Images / Getty Images

Daffodils in full bloom at Warkworth Castle in Northumberland, UK, March 25.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Blue snowdrops are seen on a spring day in Tunceli, Turkey, April 11.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Peach trees in bloom in Mersin, Turkey, April 4.

Qianlong.com / Getty Images

A giant panda lies in flowers at the Beijing Zoo, April 4.

Danny Lawson / AP

Swans swim past daffodils in Waterloo Lake in Leeds, UK, April 6.

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Numerous trees and shrubs are in bloom at the foot of the Wachsenburg castle in Thuringia, Germany, April 14.

Stringer / Reuters

People walk with their dog along the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, April 1.

Alexei Danichev / Sputnik via AP

A titmouse sits on a blossoming pussy willow in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 11.

Patrick Pleul / Patrick Pleul/picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images

A cyclist makes their way on a path in Brandenburg, Germany, April 7.


