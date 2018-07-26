These Emotional Pictures Show Families Reunited After Being Separated At The US–Mexico Border
On Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, the Trump administration faces a court-imposed deadline to reunify all immigrant families who were detained and separated at the US–Mexico border. While nearly 900 families will not be reunited for various reasons, these pictures show the emotional reunions of those who were able to see their loved ones once more.
