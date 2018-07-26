These Emotional Pictures Show Families Reunited After Being Separated At The US–Mexico Border

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A man, identified only as Leon, spends time with his daughter Anaveli, 11, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25 in El Paso, Texas. Leon and Anaveli, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.