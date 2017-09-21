BuzzFeed News

25 Devastating Photos From Hurricane Maria's Impact On Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria unleashed widespread devastation and power outages after making landfall Wednesday as the strongest hurricane to strike Puerto Rico in more than 80 years.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 21, 2017, at 2:15 p.m. ET

Plaza Colón in Old San Juan is covered in fallen trees after Hurricane Maria made landfall.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Residents of San Juan deal with damages to their homes after Hurricane Maria battered the island.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

A man wades through a flooded road in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

Roads in Fajardo are left flooded with muddy water following Hurricane Maria&#x27;s landfall.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

A banana plantation in Guayama is left flattened after the passing storm.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

A search and rescue crew member looks over a flooded area from a truck in Fajardo.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

A man rescues a rooster from his flooded garage in Fajardo.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by Hurricane Maria in Humacao.
Carlos Giusti / AP

A woman is transported to a shelter after being rescued from her flooded home in Fajardo.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

People walk by a damaged sail boat that had washed ashore in Fajardo.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

Residents of San Juan deal with damage to their homes after Hurricane Maria battered the island.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

A woman cries while looking over the damage to her mother&#x27;s house in Guayama.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

A supermarket is left damaged and wide open in Guayama.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

A sail boat lies over a pier in Fajardo.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

Fishing boats are left crushed with severe damage at Club Nautico in the San Juan Bay.
The Washington Post / Getty Images

A woman pulls a trash can past a destroyed home as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico in Fajardo.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

A woman looks on at floodwaters in Loiza.
Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

A home in Toa Baja, surrounded by ruined furniture.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

A man in Loiza moved through floodwater.
Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

People watch overflow from the Guajataka River Dam in San Sebastian.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

The Guajataka River Dam&#x27;s overflow in San Sebastian.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

People in Dorado look for cell service.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

A man seeks relief from the heat, amid the impaired electrical grid.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

A woman removes mud from her home in Toa Baja.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

A woman on a highway near Dorado tries to make a call.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

