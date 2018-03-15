26 Of The First Things To Ever Happen In Space
1957: The first artificial satellite is launched into Earth's orbit.
1957: A doggo named Laika becomes the first animal launched into orbit.
1961: A chimpanzee named Ham becomes the first animal to interact with the module while in space.
1961: Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin becomes the first man in space.
1961: Alan Shepard becomes the first American in space.
1962: John Glenn becomes the first American to orbit the Earth.
1963: Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova becomes the first woman in space.
1965: Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov becomes the first person to walk in space.
1968: The US's Apollo 8 becomes the first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon.
1969: American astronaut Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step foot on the moon.
1970: The aborted Apollo 13 lunar mission makes it home safely after certain doom.
1971: Salyut 1 becomes the first space station in orbit.
1975: The Apollo-Soyuz Test Project flight becomes the first US-Soviet collaboration in space.
1977: The Voyager program launches the first satellites to reach interstellar space.
1981: The first reusable spacecraft is launched.
1983: Sally Ride becomes the first American woman in space.
1984: American astronaut Bruce McCandless makes the first untethered space walk in history.
1997: Mars Pathfinder becomes the first spacecraft to successfully land on the red planet.
1998: John Glenn becomes the oldest person ever in space.
2001: NEAR Shoemaker becomes the first spacecraft to land on an asteroid.
2005: NASA nails a comet with a probe for a first look of what's inside.
2012: The eXtreme Deep Field, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, becomes the deepest photo of space.
2013: Commander Chris Hadfield of Canada films the first music video from space, covering David Bowie's "Space Oddity."
2015: Lettuce becomes the first food eaten that was grown in space.
2016: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian Mikhail Kornienko return home from a historic 340-day mission.
2018: The first consumer car is launched into space.
