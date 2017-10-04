15 Cool Vintage Photos From The Golden Age Of Jazz

"Ella’s eyes are closed as she croons into the microphone, the Duke seems to be in rapture watching her, the lighting in the smoky club is brilliantly captured."

In the 1940s and '50s, photographer Herman Leonard found himself at the center of the jazz universe, front row to some of the most iconic performances by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, and Miles Davis. A new exhibition of his work, titled Herman Leonard: The Rhythm of Old New York, is currently installed in New York's Robert Mann Gallery. The series takes a comprehensive look at the artist's prolific career as witness to jazz history.

Here, gallery owner Robert Mann shares his thoughts on the historic significance of Herman Leonard's work and little about the rhythm of old New York:



I’m a native New Yorker. In high school, my friends and I used to travel down to Greenwich Village to hear jazz performers at clubs like the Village Gate and Village Vanguard. Often we were sitting inches from the stage watching and listening to the performers belt out their pieces. As a result I have a particular affinity for jazz and for Leonard’s photographs.

Herman Leonard was truly the preeminent jazz photographer of all time. He was an accomplished portrait photographer, learning from the great Yousuf Karsh, and he could hold his own in advertising and fashion. But Leonard found his calling in photographing jazz musicians. He had a sixth sense about capturing the perfect moment when photographing in the jazz clubs. He not only caught the musicians' most iconic gestures, but also the entire atmosphere of the moment within the single frame.

He became a regular at all the jazz clubs. Every performer knew him and adopted him as one of their own. This special access granted him intimate moments with musicians — he was like a fellow band member and it was what enabled him to get the shots no other photographer could.

