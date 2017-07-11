17 Completely Insane Things You Can Buy In A Russian Gift Shop
How could you leave Moscow without picking up a few souvenirs?
1. A gold-plated iPhone 7 with Donald Trump's face and a price tag of 197,000 rubles (approximately $2,971):
2. A complete set of Trump family Russian nesting dolls:
3. There's even one with Barack Obama hiding in Trump's belly:
4. If you're lucky, you might find a Hillary Clinton doll sandwiched somewhere between Putin and Trump:
5. Or if a more ~realistic~ doll is on the shopping list:
6. There's this incredible painting of Donald Trump that really deserves to be in a museum:
7. Just a normal T-shirt with the friendly, not at all serious reminder that "KGB STILL WATCHING YOU":
8. Just some T-shirts of a cool guy wearing some cool shades — nothing to see here:
9. There's this chrome-plated AK-47 fully automatic assault rifle:
10. This meticulously carved wooden sculpture of Vladimir Putin casually riding a fucking bear:
11. For the coffee drinker in your life, you might pick up a mug featuring any of these Russian heroes — Putin, Trump, or the Beatles:
12. Or maybe this mug of Putin and Trump making pouty faces together:
13. In Russian gift shops, life imitates art:
14. It's really not uncommon to see baby Donald in the arms of daddy Putin:
15. Before you leave Russia, don't forget to pick your Trump/Putin "We Heart Russia" tee:
16. These crucial accessories for your Russian investigation cosplay outfit:
17. And, of course, the complete collection of Donald Trump's books translated into Russian:
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.