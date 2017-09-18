10 Laws That Actually Exist In The US As Seen In These Eye-Popping Photos

Photographer Olivia Locher's new book I Fought the Law looks at some of the most absurd and totally pointless laws that still exist in the US.

After narrowing down her research to the single most bizarre law in each of the 50 states, Locher purposefully broke the rule in front of the camera. The results are a colorful and humorous look at the changing legal landscape of United States over the past century. BuzzFeed News spoke with Locher on how this project came to be and her own personal journey in learning to breaking the rules:

It all started with an ice cream cone — a friend of mine told me it’s illegal in Alabama to have an ice cream cone in your back pocket. That statement haunted me and eventually turned into this larger project. It initially started as a way for me to expand my studio practice, but the more I shot, the larger it became. I became extremely interested in peculiar laws, and for a while, I Fought the Law felt kind of like a useless fact book.

One thing I took away from this body of work was that some of the stranger laws are still on the books. For example, did you know in NYC that there is a law that bans dancing? It's not unlike New Hampshire’s photograph in my book: "In New Hampshire, you can't tap your foot to keep time to music" — they were both created for the same reasons; it’s a cabaret law. These laws require nightclubs and bars to have a specific license if they intend to host three or more people dancing at the same time. In NYC this law has been in effect since 1926. Law enforcement often utilizes this law if they want to shut a place down — pretty crazy, right?