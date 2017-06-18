BuzzFeed News

Can You Guess Which Celeb Has This Dad?

news / quiz

The most DAD AF quiz you'll ever take, presented by Getty Images.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on June 18, 2017, at 11:20 a.m. ET

  1. 1. Whose dad is a country music star?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Justin Bieber
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Vanessa Hudgens
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Miley Cyrus
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Demi Lovato
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus!

    That's Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus!
    Via Getty Images

  2. 2. Any clue who the son of this rapper turned actor is?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Big Sean
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Jaden Smith
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Tyga
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    A$AP Rocky
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Jaden Smith's Dad, Will Smith!

    That's Jaden Smith's Dad, Will Smith!
    Via Getty Images

  3. 3. Who's the daughter of this guy?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Selena Gomez
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Madonna
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Lady Gaga
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Katy Perry
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Lady Gaga's dad, Joe Germanotta!

    That's Lady Gaga's dad, Joe Germanotta!
    Via Getty Images

  4. 4. Any clue who might be his daughter?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Rihanna
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Alicia Keys
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Nicki Minaj
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Beyoncé
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles!

    That's Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles!
    Via Getty Images

  5. 5. What about this famous fella?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Ben Stiller
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Owen Wilson
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Adam Sandler
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Jim Carrey
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Ben Stiller's dad, Jerry Stiller!

    That's Ben Stiller's dad, Jerry Stiller!
    Via Getty Images

  6. 6. Whose the child of this famous actor?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Ben Affleck
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Angelina Jolie
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Megan Fox
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Ryan Gosling
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Angelina Jolie's dad, Jon Voight!

    That's Angelina Jolie's dad, Jon Voight!
    Via Getty Images

  7. 7. Any clue whose dad this is?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Natalie Portman
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Mila Kunis
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Daisy Ridley
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Scarlett Johansson
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Natalie Portman's dad, Avner Portman!

    That's Natalie Portman's dad, Avner Portman!
    Via Getty Images

  8. 8. Do you know whose daughter belongs to this famous news anchor?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lena Dunham
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Jemima Kirke
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Allison Williams
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Zosia Mamet
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Allison William's dad, Brian Williams!

    That's Allison William's dad, Brian Williams!
    Via Getty Images

  9. 9. Any idea whose dad this might be?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    George Clooney
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Kate Winslet
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Claire Danes
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Leonardo DiCaprio
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Leonardo DiCaprio's dad, George DiCaprio!

    That's Leonardo DiCaprio's dad, George DiCaprio!
    Via Getty Images

  10. 10. What about the daughter of this man with 28 Grammy awards?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Rashida Jones
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Angela Bassett
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Taraji P. Henson
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Lupita nyong’o
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Rashida Jones' dad, Quincy Jones!

    That's Rashida Jones' dad, Quincy Jones!
    Via Getty Images

  11. 11. And this guy?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Jennifer Lopez
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Drake
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Britney Spears
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Mariah Carey
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Jennifer Lopez' father, David Lopez!

    That's Jennifer Lopez' father, David Lopez!
    Via Getty Images

  12. 12. Any idea of which pop star has this guy as their dad?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Taylor Swift
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Charlie Puth
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Ariana Grande
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Meghan Trainor
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Meghan Trainor's dad, Gary Trainor!

    That's Meghan Trainor's dad, Gary Trainor!
    Via Getty Images

  13. 13. Whose the son of this proud father?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    The Weeknd
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Kanye West
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Drake
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Kendrick Lamar
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Drake's dad, Dennis Graham!

    That's Drake's dad, Dennis Graham!
    Via Getty Images

  14. 14. What about this SNL alumni dad?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Tina Fey
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Jimmy Fallon
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Amy Poehler
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Will Ferrell
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Will Ferrell's dad, Lee Ferrell!

    That's Will Ferrell's dad, Lee Ferrell!
    Via Getty Images

  15. 15. What about the child of this accomplished rock star?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Charlize Theron
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Michelle Rodriguez
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Emily Blunt
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Liv Tyler
    Via Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's Liv Tyler's dad, Steven Tyler!

    That's Liv Tyler's dad, Steven Tyler!
    Via Getty Images

Want more? Check out more DAD AF content at Getty Images.

