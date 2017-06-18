Can You Guess Which Celeb Has This Dad?
The most DAD AF quiz you'll ever take, presented by Getty Images.
1. Whose dad is a country music star?Justin BieberVia Getty ImagesVanessa HudgensVia Getty ImagesMiley CyrusVia Getty ImagesDemi LovatoVia Getty Images
That's Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus!
2. Any clue who the son of this rapper turned actor is?Big SeanVia Getty ImagesJaden SmithVia Getty ImagesTygaVia Getty ImagesA$AP RockyVia Getty Images
That's Jaden Smith's Dad, Will Smith!
3. Who's the daughter of this guy?Selena GomezVia Getty ImagesMadonnaVia Getty ImagesLady GagaVia Getty ImagesKaty PerryVia Getty Images
That's Lady Gaga's dad, Joe Germanotta!
4. Any clue who might be his daughter?RihannaVia Getty ImagesAlicia KeysVia Getty ImagesNicki MinajVia Getty ImagesBeyoncéVia Getty Images
That's Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles!
5. What about this famous fella?Ben StillerVia Getty ImagesOwen WilsonVia Getty ImagesAdam SandlerVia Getty ImagesJim CarreyVia Getty Images
That's Ben Stiller's dad, Jerry Stiller!
6. Whose the child of this famous actor?Ben AffleckVia Getty ImagesAngelina JolieVia Getty ImagesMegan FoxVia Getty ImagesRyan GoslingVia Getty Images
That's Angelina Jolie's dad, Jon Voight!
7. Any clue whose dad this is?Natalie PortmanVia Getty ImagesMila KunisVia Getty ImagesDaisy RidleyVia Getty ImagesScarlett JohanssonVia Getty Images
That's Natalie Portman's dad, Avner Portman!
8. Do you know whose daughter belongs to this famous news anchor?Lena DunhamJemima KirkeAllison WilliamsZosia Mamet
That's Allison William's dad, Brian Williams!
9. Any idea whose dad this might be?George ClooneyVia Getty ImagesKate WinsletVia Getty ImagesClaire DanesVia Getty ImagesLeonardo DiCaprioVia Getty Images
That's Leonardo DiCaprio's dad, George DiCaprio!
10. What about the daughter of this man with 28 Grammy awards?Rashida JonesVia Getty ImagesAngela BassettVia Getty ImagesTaraji P. HensonVia Getty ImagesLupita nyong’oVia Getty Images
That's Rashida Jones' dad, Quincy Jones!
11. And this guy?Jennifer LopezVia Getty ImagesDrakeVia Getty ImagesBritney SpearsVia Getty ImagesMariah CareyVia Getty Images
That's Jennifer Lopez' father, David Lopez!
12. Any idea of which pop star has this guy as their dad?Taylor SwiftVia Getty ImagesCharlie PuthVia Getty ImagesAriana GrandeVia Getty ImagesMeghan TrainorVia Getty Images
That's Meghan Trainor's dad, Gary Trainor!
13. Whose the son of this proud father?The WeekndVia Getty ImagesKanye WestVia Getty ImagesDrakeVia Getty ImagesKendrick LamarVia Getty Images
That's Drake's dad, Dennis Graham!
14. What about this SNL alumni dad?Tina FeyVia Getty ImagesJimmy FallonVia Getty ImagesAmy PoehlerVia Getty ImagesWill FerrellVia Getty Images
That's Will Ferrell's dad, Lee Ferrell!
15. What about the child of this accomplished rock star?Charlize TheronVia Getty ImagesMichelle RodriguezVia Getty ImagesEmily BluntVia Getty ImagesLiv TylerVia Getty Images
That's Liv Tyler's dad, Steven Tyler!
