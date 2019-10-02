 Skip To Content
19 Of The Most Bizarre World Records You Never Knew Existed

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 2, 2019, at 4:53 p.m. ET

For the last 64 years, Guinness World Records has continued to amaze generation after generation by chronicling the limits of what humans are capable of. For the 2020 edition, Guinness World Records expands its book with new records that highlight the trends and technologies of our day and age. "Yes, we still include all the classic categories like tallest humans, fastest athletes, heaviest vehicles and highest-scoring video-gamers," Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday told BuzzFeed News, "but we’re always looking to shine a light on the quirkier aspects of human achievement."

Some of these "quirkier" records include bottle flipping, gravy wrestling, and dinosaur flash mobs, while records like "most drumbeats with a prosthetic arm" and "largest humanoid vehicle" shine a light on how new technologies are expanding human potential.

"There’s a lot included to help power curiosities across the globe," said Glenday. Here are some of the incredible marks recognized by the Guinness World Records in its 2020 edition.

Farthest arrow shot using feet: 40 feet, 4.64 inches.

James Ellerker, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Brittany Walsh of the United States, March 31, 2018.

Most tattooed man: over 1,000 hours of body modification.

Jon Enoch, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Lucky Diamond Rich of Australia.

Most toothpicks in a beard: 3,500.

James Ellerker, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Joel Strasser of the US, July 7, 2018. It took Joel three hours and 13 minutes to put all 3,500 toothpicks in his beard.

Most tricks performed by a pig in one minute: 13.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Joy Bleeker and her owner, Dawn Bleeker, of the US, Jan. 16, 2018.

Highest jump on a pogo stick: 11.15 feet.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Dmitry Arsenyev of Russia, Nov. 20, 2018.

Longest hair on a teenager: 5 feet, 7 inches.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Nilanshi Patel of India, as measured on Nov. 21, 2018.

Shortest living horse (male): 22.36 inches.

Jon Enoch, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Bombel of Poland, as measured on April 24, 2018.

Largest hula hoop spun (female): 17 feet, 0.25 inches in diameter.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Getti Kehayova of the US, Nov. 2, 2018.

Smallest bull: 26.6 inches tall.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Humphrey, who is owned by Joe and Michelle Gardner of the US, measured on April 27, 2018.

Largest guitar amplifier: 10 feet, 0.47 inches long x 8 feet, 1.24 inches tall x 4 feet, 3.18 inches wide.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Full Sail University in the US, on June 30, 2017.

Most drumbeats in one minute using a drumstick prosthetic: 2,400.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Jason Barnes. The prosthetic arm was created by Gil Weinberg of the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, July 25, 2018.

Tallest hat: 15 feet, 9 inches.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Odilon Ozare of the US, April 2, 2018. For Odilon's hat to be a valid record holder, he was required to walk over 10 meters (32 feet and 10 inches) while wearing it.

Largest table tennis/ping pong bat: 11 feet, 7.8 inches tall and 6 feet, 7.8 inches wide.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Rise Brands of the US at Pins Mechanical Company in Columbus, Ohio, July 21, 2017.

Most weight lifted by Atlas stone lifts in one minute (female): 1,189.98 pounds.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Michelle Kinney of the US on behalf of Reebok, Feb. 1, 2017.

Largest collection of Transformers memorabilia: 2,111 items.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Louis Georgiou of the UK, May 11, 2017.

Largest humanoid vehicle: 27 feet, 9 inches tall; 14 feet long; and 13 feet, 1 inch wide.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Mononofu and built by Sakakibara Kikai in Japan, as verified on Dec. 7, 2018.

Most consecutive pinky pull-ups: 36.

Jon Enoch, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Tazio Gavioli of Italy, Oct. 7, 2018.

Most Victory Royales in Fortnite using a QuadStick mouth-operated joystick: 509.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by PC gamer "RockyNoHands" and verified on March 26, 2019, by www.fortnitetracker.com.

Fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta: 26.69 seconds.

Paul Michael Hughes, courtesy of Guinness World Records

Achieved by Michelle Lesco of the US, at Oregano's Pizza Bistro in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 18, 2017.


