19 Of The Most Bizarre World Records You Never Knew Existed

For the last 64 years, Guinness World Records has continued to amaze generation after generation by chronicling the limits of what humans are capable of. For the 2020 edition, Guinness World Records expands its book with new records that highlight the trends and technologies of our day and age. "Yes, we still include all the classic categories like tallest humans, fastest athletes, heaviest vehicles and highest-scoring video-gamers," Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday told BuzzFeed News, "but we’re always looking to shine a light on the quirkier aspects of human achievement."

Some of these "quirkier" records include bottle flipping, gravy wrestling, and dinosaur flash mobs, while records like "most drumbeats with a prosthetic arm" and "largest humanoid vehicle" shine a light on how new technologies are expanding human potential.

"There’s a lot included to help power curiosities across the globe," said Glenday. Here are some of the incredible marks recognized by the Guinness World Records in its 2020 edition.