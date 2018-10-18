BuzzFeed News

20 Of The Most Iconic Encounters Of Celebs And Presidents

jpg / pollup2018

You are the company you keep — and that definitely goes for presidents.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 18, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley on Dec. 21, 1970.

National Archives / Getty Images

George H.W. Bush and Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jan. 13, 1991.

Jean-louis Atlan / Getty Images

Barack Obama and Keegan-Michael Key on April 25, 2015.

White House Pool (isp Pool Image / Getty Images)

George W. Bush and the Dalai Lama on May 23, 2001.

Mai / Getty Images

Gerald Ford with George Harrison and Billy Preston on Dec. 13, 1974.

David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images

Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2018.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

George W. Bush and Shaquille O’Neal on Feb. 27, 2007.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

George H.W. Bush with Whitney Houston on May 2, 1990.

Diana Walker / Getty Images

John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe on May 19, 1962.

Cecil Stoughton / Getty Images

George W. Bush and Ricky Martin on Jan. 18, 2001.

Rick Wilking / AFP / Getty Images

Jimmy Carter with Johnny Cash and June Carter on June 14, 1977.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Ronald Reagan and Ella Fitzgerald on June 18, 1987.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Bill Clinton with Judy Collins and Kenny Rogers (background) on Jan. 20, 1993.

Diana Walker / Getty Images

Ronald Reagan and Michael Jackson on May 14, 1984.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Kid Rock and Donald Trump on Oct. 11, 2018.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Barack Obama and Ellen DeGeneres on Nov. 22, 2016.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

John F. Kennedy and Barbra Streisand on May 24, 1963.

National Archives / Getty Images

Bill Clinton and British prime minister Tony Blair with Harrison Ford on Feb. 5, 1998.

Joyce Naltchayan / AFP / Getty Images

George W. Bush and Lance Armstrong on Aug. 3, 2001.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Donald Trump and Kanye West on Oct. 11, 2018.

Pool / Getty Images

