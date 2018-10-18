20 Of The Most Iconic Encounters Of Celebs And Presidents
You are the company you keep — and that definitely goes for presidents.
Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley on Dec. 21, 1970.
George H.W. Bush and Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jan. 13, 1991.
Barack Obama and Keegan-Michael Key on April 25, 2015.
George W. Bush and the Dalai Lama on May 23, 2001.
Gerald Ford with George Harrison and Billy Preston on Dec. 13, 1974.
Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2018.
George W. Bush and Shaquille O’Neal on Feb. 27, 2007.
George H.W. Bush with Whitney Houston on May 2, 1990.
John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe on May 19, 1962.
George W. Bush and Ricky Martin on Jan. 18, 2001.
Jimmy Carter with Johnny Cash and June Carter on June 14, 1977.
Ronald Reagan and Ella Fitzgerald on June 18, 1987.
Bill Clinton with Judy Collins and Kenny Rogers (background) on Jan. 20, 1993.
Ronald Reagan and Michael Jackson on May 14, 1984.
Kid Rock and Donald Trump on Oct. 11, 2018.
Barack Obama and Ellen DeGeneres on Nov. 22, 2016.
John F. Kennedy and Barbra Streisand on May 24, 1963.
Bill Clinton and British prime minister Tony Blair with Harrison Ford on Feb. 5, 1998.
George W. Bush and Lance Armstrong on Aug. 3, 2001.
Donald Trump and Kanye West on Oct. 11, 2018.
