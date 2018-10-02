19 Campaign Posters That Show Just How Much America Has Changed
Reading the writing on the wall since 1776!
Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln and running mate Hannibal Hamlin, 1860.
Republican candidate James A. Garfield and running mate Chester A. Arthur, 1880.
Republican candidate William McKinley and running mate Theodore Roosevelt, 1900.
Democratic candidate Grover Cleveland and running mate Thomas A. Hendricks, 1884.
Republican candidate Theodore Roosevelt and running mate Charles W. Fairbanks, 1904.
Republican candidate Calvin Coolidge and running mate Charles Dawes, 1924.
Democratic candidate Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1944.
Republican candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1956.
Democratic candidate John F. Kennedy, 1960.
Republican candidate Richard Nixon, 1960.
Republican candidate Gerald Ford, 1976.
Democratic candidate Jimmy Carter, 1976.
Republican candidate Ronald Reagan, 1980.
Republican candidate George H.W. Bush and running mate Dan Quayle, 1988.
Democratic candidate Bill Clinton and running mate Al Gore, 1996.
Republican candidate George W. Bush, 2000.
Democratic candidate Barack Obama, 2008.
Republican candidate Donald Trump, 2016.
Need help registering to VOTE? Sign up at TurboVote!
