BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

19 Campaign Posters That Show Just How Much America Has Changed

jpg / pollup2018

19 Campaign Posters That Show Just How Much America Has Changed

Reading the writing on the wall since 1776!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Headshot of Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 2, 2018, at 5:46 p.m. ET

Republican candidate Abraham Lincoln and running mate Hannibal Hamlin, 1860.

Buyenlarge / Getty Images

Republican candidate James A. Garfield and running mate Chester A. Arthur, 1880.

Buyenlarge / Getty Images

Republican candidate William McKinley and running mate Theodore Roosevelt, 1900.

Mpi / Getty Images

Democratic candidate Grover Cleveland and running mate Thomas A. Hendricks, 1884.

Buyenlarge / Getty Images

Republican candidate Theodore Roosevelt and running mate Charles W. Fairbanks, 1904.

The Library of Congress

Republican candidate Calvin Coolidge and running mate Charles Dawes, 1924.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Democratic candidate Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1944.

Stock Montage / Getty Images

Republican candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1956.

David Pollack / Getty Images

Democratic candidate John F. Kennedy, 1960.

Buyenlarge / Getty Images

Republican candidate Richard Nixon, 1960.

Alamy Stock Photo

Republican candidate Gerald Ford, 1976.

The Library of Congress

Democratic candidate Jimmy Carter, 1976.

The Library of Congress

Republican candidate Ronald Reagan, 1980.

The Frent Collection / Getty Images

Republican candidate George H.W. Bush and running mate Dan Quayle, 1988.

The Library of Congress

Democratic candidate Bill Clinton and running mate Al Gore, 1996.

The Library of Congress / Alamy Stock Photo

Republican candidate George W. Bush, 2000.

The Library of Congress

Democratic candidate Barack Obama, 2008.

The Library of Congress

Republican candidate Donald Trump, 2016.

White House

Need help registering to VOTE? Sign up at TurboVote!

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT