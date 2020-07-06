 Skip To Content
23 Pictures From July 4th Weekend Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Despite rising COVID-19 numbers across the country, many Americans chose to gather in large groups and without masks to celebrate Independence Day weekend.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez Senior Photo Essay Editor

Posted on July 6, 2020, at 3:43 p.m. ET

Scott Olson / Getty Images

People participate in the Independence Day parade in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, on July 4.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

People gather at Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on July 4.

Gary Coronado / Getty Images

Elaine Steele, 77, watches the OneHB Neighborhood Parade celebrating the 4th of July in Huntington Beach on July 4.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

People participate in the Independence Day parade in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, on July 4.

Bing Guan / Reuters

A lifeguard vehicle is parked on the shore as people crowd Pacific Beach in San Diego on July 3.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

A family waits in line at the entrance to an amusement pier in Wildwood, New Jersey, on July 3.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

People wearing masks ride attractions at an amusement pier in Wildwood, New Jersey, on July 3.

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

A person wearing American flag clothing poses on the boardwalk at Coney Island, New York City, on July 4.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

People select fireworks for purchase from a vendor in Orlando on July 4.

Nurphoto / Getty Images

People wear face masks and undergo mandatory temperature checks before entering the pier in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on July 4.

Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

A hostess provides hand sanitizer to patrons entering a restaurant in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach on July 3.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island on July 4.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

People gather at Rockaway Beach in the Queens borough of New York City on July 4.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Signs displaying social distancing rules stand outside a business at Rockaway Beach on July 4.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

A lifeguard walks along the beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on July 4.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

A discarded mask floats in the ocean surf in Wildwood, New Jersey, on July 3.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

A couple rides on a golf cart in Myrtle Beach on July 4.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

People walk on the boardwalk in Myrtle Beach on July 4.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

People walk along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on July 4.

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

A Park Service ranger offers free cloth face masks to spectators gathering near the Washington Memorial for Independence Day fireworks in Washington, DC, on July 4.

Gotham / Getty Images

Spectators attend Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City on July 4.

Marco Bello / Reuters

People watch a fireworks display in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 4.

Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images

Spectators sit atop a pillar at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, as fireworks burst in the air during Independence Day celebrations on July 4.



