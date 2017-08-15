Disturbing Pictures From The History Of America's Nazis

Since the 1930s, American Nazi parties have sought to advance their agenda of hate, bigotry, and ignorance.

In the early 20th century, US political groups such as the Free Society of Teutonia and the Friends of New Germany, aligned themselves with the bigoted ideology of Nazi Germany. These groups were known to distribute hate-filled propaganda and hold rallies that promoted anti-Semitism, racism, and their own twisted view of American nationalism. Some groups even hosted Nazi summer camps for American children.

Nazism in America reached disturbing heights on Feb. 20, 1939, when an organization known as the German American Bund held a rally in New York City's Madison Square Garden, attended by some 20,000 pro-Nazi Americans. Following the outbreak of World War II and the subsequent defeat of Nazi Germany, many of these larger organizations dissolved from the mainstream, but a revival of white supremacy principles during the civil rights era fueled a revival of neo-Nazi hate groups, such as the American Nazi Party and the National States' Rights Party.

This photo essay reveals the long and horrifying history of American citizens who have chosen to pledge their allegiance to Nazism since the 1930s.

This essay includes violent images that some may find disturbing.



All images and captions contained in this essay are from or adapted from Getty Images.