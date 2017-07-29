9 Visual Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the web. Twitter

"Princes William And Harry Have Released Family Photos Of Princess Diana" — BuzzFeed News The Duke Of Cambridge And Prince Harry / AP

As we near the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's passing, Prince Harry and Prince William have released never-before-seen pictures from their mother's personal photo album. In a new documentary, the princes open up about losing their mother at such a young age, and through pictures like these, how they remember and carry forth Princess Diana's legacy. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News

"Intimate Photos Of The Other Washington, DC" — Mother Jones Susana Raab / INSTITUTE Ladies watch a fashion show in the backyard of a southeast home in Washington, DC.

All eyes are on DC all the time these days. This essay is not about that DC, though — Susanna Raab captures the vibrancy of the parts of the city that stay constant through each administration, which often struggle to be seen. —Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



"These amazing colorized photographs bring World War I to life" — Business Insider The British Library / Open University

Witnessing history through a black-and-white photograph can at times feel remote and detached. But when the past is colorized, as with this remarkable collection of pictures from World War I, history comes to life and the generational divide fades. Here, Business Insider shares how the "war to end all wars" would have looked in the full, vivid color of today. —G.H.S



To many, there’s nothing more intimate than a bedroom. In Benny Lam’s case, he got up close and personal, in a very literal way, with these Hong Kong residents. Without any fancy camera tricks, Lam photographed tenants’ living spaces as they were: tight, cramped, and void of all glamour that’s usually associated with the megacity. In this National Geographic piece, he shows us the realities for those who can’t keep up with the growing economy. When dual-purpose spaces exist, dinners sit dangerously close to toilets, and multiple people sleep in the same 5-square-meter space, the definition for a “rich city” needs to be reevaluated.

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



Comic-Con International San Diego — a three-day event held during July 21–24 at the San Diego Convention Center — attracts over 100,000 people and a slew of pop culture icons. Participants arrive in their favorite cosplay, everything from Spider-Man to Avatar, attending film screenings, meet-and-greets, workshops, and speaker panels. Mike Blake captures both the exciting buzz around Comic-Con and the celebration of art and culture.

—Jade Cardichon, photo intern, BuzzFeed News



Jacqui Kenny’s work challenges traditional views of photography and travel. This series — a collection of screengrabs from Google Street View — is aesthetically pleasing, cohesive, and piques your curiosity. And although Kenny hasn't physically visited these locales, her virtual scouring of every street and corner provides an intimacy that one would only expect from a local. So, whether you agree that what she does is actually "travel photography," Kenny has created something that will make you think. —A.M.



"Gaza: Living With Blackouts" — Reuters Mohammed Salem / Reuters A Palestinian vendor sells snacks on a beach during a power cut as he uses battery-powered lights in Gaza City, July 12.

Take a minute to appreciate the electricity used to power this story. Underlit and eerie, this photo essay about the outages in Gaza does an excellent job highlighting how difficult life becomes without electricity. The edit focuses tightly on the most dire effects and how the lack ripples throughout a society. —K.B.



Jose Colon’s images of Morocco offer strong comparisons to the images seen at the start of the Arab Spring. The discontent in Rif has been simmering on the other side of continent for some months now, and the tension and frustration is evident in the faces of protesters and citizens alike.

—K.B.

"21 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Week" — BuzzFeed News Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

Here are the most moving, sorrowful, and breathtaking pictures from the past week.



