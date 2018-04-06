9 Photo Stories That Will Help You See The World A Little Differently Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet. Twitter

Aren't dogs the best? (Don't @ me, cat people!) Alex Cearns' talent as a pet photographer really shines through in this collection of photos. Every single dog was captured at their most charming moment, as if they were trained to work the camera. A lot of the time, animals with disabilities are neglected, but these photos show what's different about them not as an imperfection but as an endearing quality. How can you not wanna adopt these cuties?

—Anna Mendoza, photo editor, BuzzFeed Australia



A new exhibition of photography in London is helping put a spotlight on mental health among women by approaching stories of trauma, depression, and anxiety aimed at starting a conversation on a healthier future for women everywhere. Profiled here by i-D and organized by the women's health initiative WomenToWomen, the proceeds of Girl Behind the Lens will help fund treatment for women by offering support groups and mentorship programs. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



This is so good — an unselfconscious PSA on sex delivered via candy, plastic, and colorful collages with lots of winks, nods, and suggestion. Funny and smart, this piece will have you in the mood for a spring fling, for sure.

—Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



It's been 20 years since Princess Diana traveled to an Angola minefield and was photographed to bring attention to the struggle of Angolan citizens still reeling in the aftermath of a nearly 27-year war. Here, photographer Giles Duley's images document the continued casualties of a long-forgotten war with his heartbreaking images of children with devastating injuries, and a grossly underfunded prosthetics center in Luena. With funding for landmine clearing also slashed by 90% over the past decade, NGOs like Mines Advisory Group (MAG) are in a race against time to prevent another child from stumbling upon what they think is a toy, and being killed or losing limbs like the children in Duley's images.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News



Part portrait series, part emotional exploration, Elle Perez slays in this work. These pictures are incredibly intimate, provocative, and raw, looking at people and bodies in pieces as they relate to objects and situations. As opposed to a traditional objectification of the body, these bodies maintain their autonomy, identity, and agency while also being the subjects of desire. —K.B.

Most cities take decades to be built. But in Dubai, the economy moves so incredibly fast that skyscrapers can replace a community in a matter of a year. This is Alex Atack's hometown and it is easy to see why his photos exude nostalgia when his childhood is literally bulldozed and replaced with shinier things, without a reverence for its past. The color palette he uses throughout the series is also very interesting to me. While a lot of the photos we see of Dubai are bright, saturated, and full of bling, Atack scaled back completely and presents a muted version of the city, one that feels authentically local.

—A.M.

Jared Soares' quiet observation of skate culture in Bolivia belies the exuberance of his subjects. Hands down one of the better collections of work on skateboarding, it neither oversells the sport side nor undercuts the camaraderie that makes the sport so appealing. In glimpses, you can see the joy and drama of being young, on a board, with friends and free time.

—K.B.

Taken in 1968 by photographer Paul Fusco while aboard Robert F. Kennedy's funeral train, this powerful series of pictures are as heartbreaking as they are hopeful for the future of the US. Each photograph captures the essence of American togetherness amid adversity and strife. The crowds are a spectrum of color, class, and creed, unified to pay their respects to a beloved American leader. —G.H.S.

"22 of the Most Powerful Photos of This Week" — BuzzFeed News Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Here are the most moving and breathtaking pictures from the past week.



—G.H.S.