8 Photo Stories Will Help You See The World A Little Differently

"These Incredible Photos Update Norman Rockwell Classics With Diversity" — BuzzFeed News Norman Rockwell Museum / For Freedoms

Americana such as Norman Rockwell is tricky to navigate. On the one hand, most of us grew up with it as a kind of pop culture reference, on the other, it shows a super narrow view of the world, which belies the history of many and also toes the line towards propaganda. I love this new essay by Hank Willis Thomas which recreates some of Rockwell’s most iconic images but with far more diverse subjects. The new work retains the same sense of cozy wholesomeness, but opens the door to more views on what it looks like to be an American.

—Kate Bubacz, deputy photo director, BuzzFeed News



Documentary photographer Abbie Traylor-Smith's portraits of overweight kids in the United Kingdom offers an intimate look at the daily struggles of these teens and pre-teens during their most formative years. With this work, Traylor-Smith expertly captures the experience of these kids who are coming-of-age and trying to find themselves in a society that seeks to write them off in one word: 'fat'. —Laura Geiser, senior photo editor, BuzzFeed News

Here is a stunningly beautiful look at a photographer and her viral pictures that have inspired so many others to experiment with their own photography. By using the Pantone app, Aminah Mckenzie could isolated her color palettes to reveal the lighting and precision of her expertly styled photo shoots. The pictures themselves are flat out gorgeous, but when seen through the Pantone index, it's easy to understand how vital color harmony is to creating a good photograph. —Gabriel H. Sanchez, photo essay editor, BuzzFeed News



"What Vivian Maier Saw In Color" — The New Yorker Estate of Vivian Maier / Howard Greenberg Gallery

While on the topic of color, these vibrant picture by Vivian Maier are treasure for a number of reasons, the very least being that obscurity from which they were discovered. Maier, a nanny from Chicago who made thousands of pictures and never showed them to soul, was entirely unknown just over a decade ago and has since been propelled to international stardom as a quintessential documentarian of 20th century Americana. A glance at these recently unearthed color pictures by Maier will reveal exactly what the hype is about. —G.H.S.

"Your Children’s Yellowstone Will Be Radically Different" — The New York Times Josh Haner / The New York Times

The New York Times' visual exploration of Yellowstone National Park juxtaposes Josh Haner's breathtaking images of natural land in the country's first national park with dire reporting on its survival. These images could be among the last if the next few decades of climate change continues to reshape the park's ecosystems, affecting what is able to live and thrive there. Haner's rich photos and time-lapse videos capture America's great wilderness in all its beauty, a wilderness we're not guaranteed to retain.

—L.G.

On the other side of the border, the troops deployed in something of a political stunt are bored, sitting through training exercises, staring at repairing blank walls. This photo essay by Meridith Kohut does a marvelous job at conveying the efforts at combating idleness on a mission with no cause. —K.B.

"These Photos Show What It’s Like To Live In A Walmart Parking Lot After Fleeing A Wildfire" — BuzzFeed News Joel Angel Juárez for BuzzFeed News

As heartbreaking as each of these pictures are, it's quite easy to see the true goodness of people in their support of those affected by the recent California wildfires. At moments these pictures feel unreal to see hundreds of Americans settle into a makeshift camp in a Walmart parking lot with nowhere else to go, but sight of helpers offering warm food, shelter, and clothing to those in need is strong reminder of the values that bring us together as Americans. —G.H.S.