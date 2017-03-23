BuzzFeed News

49 Beautiful Pictures Of Nowruz Celebrations Around The World

Nowruz Mubarak!

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 23, 2017, at 6:51 p.m. ET

Nowruz is an ancient Persian festival that celebrates the beginning of spring and the start of the first day of the Persian calendar. The word itself translates literally as "new day." The holiday begins at the precise moment of the vernal equinox and is celebrated by over 300 million people worldwide, particularly by Iranians and Turkic populations.

Diyarbakir, Turkey

Ilyas Akengin / AFP / Getty Images
Ilyas Akengin / AFP / Getty Images
AFP / Getty Images

Frankfurt, Germany

Michael Probst / AP
Duzhnje, Kosovo

Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images
The Kosovo dervish community carries on centuries-old mystical practices such as self-piercing with needles and knives as a way to earn salvation and find the path to God.
Armend Nimani / AFP / Getty Images

Los Angeles

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Iranian-American volunteers serve food to homeless people on LA's Skid Row to celebrate Nowruz.

Astana, Kazakhstan

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The La Linière refugee camp in Grande-Synthe, France

Philippe Huguen / AFP / Getty Images

Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

Farshad Usyan / AFP / Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

In the bottom right image, an Afghan woman kisses a religious flag as she celebrates at the shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib in Kabul.

Erbil, Iraq

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
Yunus Keles / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

In the bottom left image, people light sky lanterns to commemorate the civilians and peshmergas who lost their lives during clashes with ISIS terrorists.

Qamishli, Syria

Delil Souleiman / AFP / Getty Images
Delil Souleiman / AFP / Getty Images
Istanbul

Chris Mcgrath / Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Aksu, China

Men carry their wives in a race during the celebration of Nowruz.
China Stringer Network / Reuters

Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images
Lavrio, Greece

Nurphoto / Getty Images
Eleftherios Elis / AFP / Getty Images

The hockey refugee camp Athens

Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images
Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP / Getty Images
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Tbilisi, Georgia

Vano Shlamov / AFP / Getty Images

Aqrah, Iraq

Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty Images
Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty Images
Safin Hamed / AFP / Getty Images

Iraqi Kurds climb a mountain decorated with a huge Kurdish flag as they celebrate Nowroz.

Kirkuk, Iraq

Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Nowwroz, marking spring and the new year on March 20.
Ako Rasheed / Reuters

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Left: Seven types of gifts, including fruits or dried fruits, are served on a special tray. Right: A man dressed up as the Green Kosa, who is believed to prevent famine and unhappiness and bring plentifulness and happiness for the whole year, performs near a fire during Nowruz.

Baku, Azerbaijan

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
Tehran

Epa / EPA/REX/Shutterstock
REX / Shutterstock
REX / Shutterstock

Top: An Iranian boy dressed as Haji Firouz, which is the traditional herald of Nowruz, walks among cars to collect money. Bottom left: Iranian women buy colorful eggs as part of tradition. Bottom right: Iranians walk through Tajrish traditional bazaar in northern Tehran behind baskets of grass shoots, a Nowruz tradition.

Beirut, Lebanon

Bilal Hussein / AP
