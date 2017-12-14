Here's Some Of The Brilliant And Talented People Who Died This Year
"I won't say goodbye, my friend, for you and I will meet again." —Tom Petty
Tom Petty, singer-songwriter (Oct. 20, 1950–Oct. 2, 2017)
Chester Bennington, songwriter and singer in Linkin Park (March 20, 1976–July 20, 2017)
Mary Tyler Moore, actor (Dec. 29, 1936–Jan. 25, 2017)
Sam Shepard, actor, playwright, author, screenwriter, and director (Nov. 5, 1943–July 27, 2017)
Jerry Lewis, comedian and film star (March 16, 1926–Aug. 20, 2017)
Della Reese, gospel singer, actor, and ordained minister (July 6, 1931–Nov. 19, 2017)
Chuck Berry, musician (Oct. 18, 1926–March 18, 2017)
Chris Cornell, musician and frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave (July 20, 1964–May 18, 2017)
Fats Domino, musician (Feb. 26, 1928–Oct. 24, 2017)
David Cassidy, actor, singer, and songwriter (April 12, 1950—Nov. 21, 2017)
June Foray, voice actor best known for Rocky the Flying Squirrel (Sept. 18, 1917–July 26, 2017)
Adam West, actor (Sept. 19, 1928–June 9, 2017)
Malcolm Young, guitarist and cofounder of AC/DC (Jan. 6, 1953–Nov. 18, 2017)
Hugh Hefner, founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy (April 9, 1926–Sept. 27, 2017)
John Heard, actor (March 7, 1946–July 21, 2017)
Stevie Ryan, YouTube personality and actor (June 2, 1984–July 1, 2017)
Nelsan Ellis, actor and playwright (Nov. 30, 1977–July 8, 2017)
Charlie Murphy, actor and comedian (July 12, 1959–April 12, 2017)
Peter Sallis, actor who voiced Wallace (Feb. 1, 1921–June 2, 2017)
Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, television personality (Jan. 13, 1972–May 9, 2017)
Robert Hardy, actor (Oct. 29, 1925–Aug. 3, 2017)
Liz Smith, columnist (Feb. 2, 1923–Nov. 12, 2017)
Michael Bond, author (Jan. 13 1926–June 27, 2017)
Don Rickles, comedian, actor, and author (May 8, 1926–April 6, 2017)
George A. Romero, filmmaker (Feb. 4, 1940–July 16, 2017)
Harry Dean Stanton, actor and musician (July 14, 1926–Sept. 15, 2017)
Bill Paxton, actor (May 17, 1955–Feb. 25, 2017)
Roy Halladay, professional baseball player (May 14, 1977–Nov. 7, 2017)
Erin Moran, actor (Oct. 18, 1960–April 22, 2017)
Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, founding members of the Allman Brothers (May 11, 1947–Jan. 24, 2017 and Dec. 8, 1947–May 27, 2017, respectively)
Walter Becker, guitarist and cofounder of Steely Dan (Feb. 20, 1950–Sept. 3, 2017)
Glen Campbell, musician and actor (April 22, 1936–Aug. 8, 2017)
Prodigy, rapper and cofounder of the rap duo Mobb Deep (Nov. 2, 1974–June 20, 2017)
Lil Peep, rapper (Nov. 1, 1996—Nov. 15, 2017)
