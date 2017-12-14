BuzzFeed News

Here's Some Of The Brilliant And Talented People Who Died This Year

"I won't say goodbye, my friend, for you and I will meet again." —Tom Petty

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on December 14, 2017, at 4:47 p.m. ET

Tom Petty, singer-songwriter (Oct. 20, 1950–Oct. 2, 2017)

Richard E. Aaron / Redferns

"You and I will meet again, when we're least expecting it. One day in some far-off place, I will recognize your face, I won't say goodbye, my friend, for you and I will meet again." —Tom Petty

Chester Bennington, songwriter and singer in Linkin Park (March 20, 1976–July 20, 2017)

Junko Kimura / Getty Images

"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." —Chester Bennington

Mary Tyler Moore, actor (Dec. 29, 1936–Jan. 25, 2017)

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

"Take chances, make mistakes. That's how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave." —Mary Tyler Moore

Sam Shepard, actor, playwright, author, screenwriter, and director (Nov. 5, 1943–July 27, 2017)

Charles Sykes / AP

"When you hit a wall, just kick it in." —Sam Shepard

Jerry Lewis, comedian and film star (March 16, 1926–Aug. 20, 2017)

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

"I am probably the most selfish man you will ever meet in your life. No one gets the satisfaction or the joy that I get out of seeing kids realize there is hope." —Jerry Lewis

Della Reese, gospel singer, actor, and ordained minister (July 6, 1931–Nov. 19, 2017)

Cbs Photo Archive / Getty Images

"When you really believe in God, it gives you a courage, a confidence that enables you to meet the things coming." —Della Reese

Chuck Berry, musician (Oct. 18, 1926–March 18, 2017)

Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

"It's amazing how much you can learn if your intentions are truly earnest." —Chuck Berry

Chris Cornell, musician and frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave (July 20, 1964–May 18, 2017)

Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

"At the end of the day it's the fans who make you who you are." —Chris Cornell

Fats Domino, musician (Feb. 26, 1928–Oct. 24, 2017)

Michael Ochs Archives

"Well, I wouldn't want to say that I started [rock 'n' roll], but I don't remember anyone else before me playing that kind of stuff." —Fats Domino

David Cassidy, actor, singer, and songwriter (April 12, 1950—Nov. 21, 2017)

Gab Archive / Redferns

"It's not about the fame and the money because if you do good work all that stuff comes." — David Cassidy

June Foray, voice actor best known for Rocky the Flying Squirrel (Sept. 18, 1917–July 26, 2017)

Brian Vander Brug / Getty Images

"When they came to you for your line, you had to be ready and you had to get it in one take." —June Foray

Adam West, actor (Sept. 19, 1928–June 9, 2017)

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

"Of what use is a dream if not a blueprint for courageous action." —Adam West

Malcolm Young, guitarist and cofounder of AC/DC (Jan. 6, 1953–Nov. 18, 2017)

Ron Pownall / Getty Images

"People can go out and hear REM if they want deep lyrics; but at the end of the night, they want to go home and get fucked! That’s where AC/DC comes into it." —Malcolm Young

Hugh Hefner, founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy (April 9, 1926–Sept. 27, 2017)

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

"Life is too short to be living somebody else's dream." —Hugh Hefner

John Heard, actor (March 7, 1946–July 21, 2017)

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

"Television is fast and loose. You have two or three takes to get your part right, and if you have a problem, well, by the time you figure it out, everyone's moved on to the next scene. It's good training, keeps you on your toes." —John Heard

Stevie Ryan, YouTube personality and actor (June 2, 1984–July 1, 2017)

Jordan Strauss / AP

"I just wanted to say thank you to everyone. Thank you for letting me live my dreams and for being a part of them and for making all of this possible." —Stevie Ryan

Nelsan Ellis, actor and playwright (Nov. 30, 1977–July 8, 2017)

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

"Being different gives the world color." —Nelsan Ellis

Charlie Murphy, actor and comedian (July 12, 1959–April 12, 2017)

Chris Pizzello / AP

"One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible." —Charlie Murphy

Peter Sallis, actor who voiced Wallace (Feb. 1, 1921–June 2, 2017)

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

"I've been lucky enough to keep going and I realize now, though it's taken me nearly 100 years, that my voice is distinctive. I'm very lucky indeed." —Peter Sallis

Christopher "Big Black" Boykin, television personality (Jan. 13, 1972–May 9, 2017)

Angela Weiss / FilmMagic

“Do work, son!” —Christopher "Big Black" Boykin

Robert Hardy, actor (Oct. 29, 1925–Aug. 3, 2017)

Max Nash / AFP / Getty Images

"Playing villains is half the fun, and you may not be an absolute villain yourself, but finding something in the villain, the horrid creature, that you enjoy." —Robert Hardy

Liz Smith, columnist (Feb. 2, 1923–Nov. 12, 2017)

Peter Jones / Getty Images

"The greatest of all mistakes is to do nothing because you can only do a little. Do what you can." —Liz Smith

Michael Bond, author (Jan. 13 1926–June 27, 2017)

Photoshot / Getty Images

"I'll never be like other people, but that's alright, because I'm a bear." —Paddington, created by Michael Bond

Don Rickles, comedian, actor, and author (May 8, 1926–April 6, 2017)

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

"Some people say funny things, but I say things funny." —Don Rickles

George A. Romero, filmmaker (Feb. 4, 1940–July 16, 2017)

Laura Lezza / Getty Images

"My stories are about humans and how they react, or fail to react, or react stupidly. I'm pointing the finger at us, not at the zombies. I try to respect and sympathize with the zombies as much as possible." —George A. Romero

Harry Dean Stanton, actor and musician (July 14, 1926–Sept. 15, 2017)

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

"You want people to feel something when you tell a story, whether they feel happy or whether they feel sad." —Harry Dean Stanton

Bill Paxton, actor (May 17, 1955–Feb. 25, 2017)

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

"I've had a career that is kind of under the radar, but it sure is varied, and I've been so blessed to be able to get paid to do something I love to do." —Bill Paxton

Roy Halladay, professional baseball player (May 14, 1977–Nov. 7, 2017)

Marc Serota / Getty Images

"I've always tried to work hard. I'm not trying to show anybody up or do something spectacular for attention." —Roy Halladay

Erin Moran, actor (Oct. 18, 1960–April 22, 2017)

Abc Photo Archives / Getty Images

"Show business is all I know, but I love it." —Erin Moran

Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, founding members of the Allman Brothers (May 11, 1947–Jan. 24, 2017 and Dec. 8, 1947–May 27, 2017, respectively)

Lester Cohen / WireImage

"Sometimes you're gonna jump off a cliff and land flat on your face. Then you just get up and go again. But sometimes you dive off the cliff and start soaring with the eagles, and that's when you find new music, places that you've never been before." —Butch Trucks

"I would like to be remembered as a — somebody who could rock your soul or make you cry with a song. And somebody who's kind, who loved to laugh, and loved his God." —Gregg Allman

Walter Becker, guitarist and cofounder of Steely Dan (Feb. 20, 1950–Sept. 3, 2017)

David Corio / Redferns

"That's sort of what we wanted to do: conquer from the margins, sort of find our place in the middle based on the fact that we were creatures of the margin and of alienation." —Walter Becker

Glen Campbell, musician and actor (April 22, 1936–Aug. 8, 2017)

Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

"There's no pillow as soft as a clear conscience." —Glen Campbell

Prodigy, rapper and cofounder of the rap duo Mobb Deep (Nov. 2, 1974–June 20, 2017)

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

"Every day I wake up like, 'This might be my last day, and I'm not scared of it. I'm gonna go out there, do what I gotta do; I ain't gonna let nothing stop me.'" —Prodigy

Lil Peep, rapper (Nov. 1, 1996—Nov. 15, 2017)

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

"I just wanna lay my head on your chest, so I'm as close as it gets to your heart." —Lil Peep


