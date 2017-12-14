Here's Some Of The Brilliant And Talented People Who Died This Year

Lester Cohen / WireImage

"Sometimes you're gonna jump off a cliff and land flat on your face. Then you just get up and go again. But sometimes you dive off the cliff and start soaring with the eagles, and that's when you find new music, places that you've never been before." —Butch Trucks

"I would like to be remembered as a — somebody who could rock your soul or make you cry with a song. And somebody who's kind, who loved to laugh, and loved his God." —Gregg Allman