This Was What The Supermoon Looked Like Around The World
Closest moon in nearly 70 years = pictures of a lifetime.
Monday night's supermoon marks its closest distance to earth since 1948, appearing approximently 14% bigger and 30% brighter, according to NASA. The next time the moon will appear this bright will be in 2034.
Here are some of the most remarkable pictures taken of this spectacular sight:
1. Fremantle, Australia
2. London, England
3. Frankfurt am Main, Germany
4. Lake Morskie Oko, Poland
5. Dael, Syria
6. Ancient Corinth, Greece
7. Los Angeles, California
8. New York City
9. Silverthorne, Colorado
10. Phoenix, Arizona
11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
12. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
13. Yinchuan, China
14. Baikonur, Kazakhstan
15. Glastonbury, Britain
16. Cordoba, Spain
17. Nanjing, China
18. Dunhuang, China
19. Ankara, Turkey
20. Athens, Greece
21. Managua, Nicaragua
22. Marbach am Neckar, Germany
23. Skopje, Macedonia
24. Kuwait City, Kuwait
25. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
26. Prague, Czech Republic
27. Vienna, Austria
28. Lahore, Pakistan
