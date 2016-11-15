BuzzFeed News

This Was What The Supermoon Looked Like Around The World

This Was What The Supermoon Looked Like Around The World

Closest moon in nearly 70 years = pictures of a lifetime.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 1:18 p.m. ET

Monday night's supermoon marks its closest distance to earth since 1948, appearing approximently 14% bigger and 30% brighter, according to NASA. The next time the moon will appear this bright will be in 2034.

Here are some of the most remarkable pictures taken of this spectacular sight:

1. Fremantle, Australia

Crowds look on as the super moon rises behind the Fremantle War Memorial at Monument Hill in Fremantle, Australia.
Paul Kane / Getty Images

2. London, England

A commercial jet flies in front of the moon on its approach to Heathrow airport in west London.
Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

3. Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Boris Roessler / AFP / Getty Images
4. Lake Morskie Oko, Poland

The supermoon is seen over Lake Morskie Oko in the Tatra Mountains near Zakopane, Poland.
Agencja Gazeta / Reuters

5. Dael, Syria

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, Syria.
Alaa Faqir / Reuters

6. Ancient Corinth, Greece

The Supermoon above the Temple of Apollo in Ancient Corinth.
Valerie Gache / AFP / Getty Images

7. Los Angeles, California

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
8. New York City

The supermoon appears near the Statue of Liberty.
Julio Cortez / AP

9. Silverthorne, Colorado

Evergreen trees are silhouetted on the mountain top as a supermoon rises over over the Dark Sky Community of Summit Sky Ranch in Silverthorne, Colorado.
Jack Dempsey / AP

10. Phoenix, Arizona

A supermoon descends over saguaro cactus in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ross D. Franklin / AP

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Joseph Kaczmarek / AP
12. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Santiago Vidal / Getty Images

13. Yinchuan, China

Vcg / Getty Images

14. Baikonur, Kazakhstan

The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station, at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

15. Glastonbury, Britain

The moon rises near Glastonbury Tor a day before the supermoon spectacle, in Glastonbury, Britain.
Rebecca Naden / Reuters

16. Cordoba, Spain

The moon rises behind the castle of Almodovar in Cordoba, southern Spain.
Miguel Morenatti / AP

17. Nanjing, China

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

18. Dunhuang, China

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

19. Ankara, Turkey

The supermoon can be seen behind a cable car line in Ankara, Turkey.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

20. Athens, Greece

A rising supermoon is seen through the Propylaea, the ancient Acropolis hill gateway in Athens, Greece.
Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters

21. Managua, Nicaragua

The supermoon is seen behind a metal tree at the Juan Pablo II square in Managua, Nicaragua.
Oswaldo Rivas / Reuters

22. Marbach am Neckar, Germany

The moon rises over the Schiller museum in the village of Marbach am Neckar, near Ludwigsburg, Germany.
Thomas Kienzle / AFP / Getty Images

23. Skopje, Macedonia

Boris Grdanoski / AP
24. Kuwait City, Kuwait

Yasser Al-zayyat / AFP / Getty Images

25. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tom Dulat / Getty Images

26. Prague, Czech Republic

David W Cerny / Reuters

27. Vienna, Austria

The supermoon rises above a statue at Praterstern in Vienna, Austria.
Joe Klamar / AFP / Getty Images

28. Lahore, Pakistan

Pacific Press / Getty Images
