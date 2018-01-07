28 Outrageous Pictures From The 1990s Golden Globes
A look back at the satin, suits, and gowns on the red carpet of the '90s.
Julia Roberts — 1990
Audrey Hepburn — 1990
Whoopi Goldberg — 1991
Christina Applegate — 1992
Sarah Jessica Parker — 1993
Angela Bassett — 1994
Juliette Lewis — 1994
Kirsten Dunst — 1995
Helena Bonham Carter — 1995
Jamie Lee Curtis — 1995
Elizabeth Hurley — 1995
Uma Thurman — 1995
Claire Danes — 1995
Gillian Anderson — 1995
Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox — 1996
Sally Kirkland — 1996
Fran Drescher — 1996
Kate Winslet — 1996
Halle Berry — 1997
Madonna — 1997
Courtney Love — 1997
Jennifer Lopez — 1998
Carmen Electra — 1998
Cameron Diaz — 1999
Gwyneth Paltrow — 1999
Keri Russell — 1999
