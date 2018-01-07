BuzzFeed News

28 Outrageous Pictures From The 1990s Golden Globes

A look back at the satin, suits, and gowns on the red carpet of the '90s.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on January 7, 2018, at 5:07 p.m. ET

Julia Roberts — 1990

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Audrey Hepburn — 1990

Ron Galella / WireImage

Whoopi Goldberg — 1991

Ron Galella / WireImage

Christina Applegate — 1992

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
Sarah Jessica Parker — 1993

S. Granitz / WireImage

Angela Bassett — 1994

Ron Galella / WireImage

Juliette Lewis — 1994

Ron Galella / WireImage

Kirsten Dunst — 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage
Helena Bonham Carter — 1995

Ron Galella / WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis — 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Elizabeth Hurley — 1995

Tom Wargacki / WireImage

Uma Thurman — 1995

S. Granitz / WireImage
Claire Danes — 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Gillian Anderson — 1995

Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Courteney Cox — 1996

Ron Davis / Gettty Images

Sally Kirkland — 1996

Jim Smeal / WireImage
Fran Drescher — 1996

Ron Galella / WireImage

Kate Winslet — 1996

Sgranitz / WireImage

Halle Berry — 1997

Ron Davis / Gettty Images

Madonna — 1997

S. Granitz / WireImage
Courtney Love — 1997

Mirek Towski / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez — 1998

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Carmen Electra — 1998

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Cameron Diaz — 1999

Jim Smeal / WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow — 1999

Getty Images

Keri Russell — 1999

Ron Galella / WireImage
