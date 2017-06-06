BuzzFeed News

24 Pictures That Show How Far Out The Summer Of Love Really Was

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love, presented by Getty Images.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 6, 2017, at 4:55 p.m. ET

Robert Altman / Getty Images

Getty Images

Ted Streshinsky / Getty Images

Getty Images

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Getty Images

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Burton Berinsky / Getty Images

Doug Griffin / Getty Images

Gab Archive / Redferns

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Getty Images

Dick Swanson / Getty Images

Robert Altman / Getty Images

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Mark and Colleen Hayward / Getty Images

Getty Images

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

CORRECTION

Ravi Shankar taught George Harrison the sitar. A previous version of this post misspelled Shankar's name.


