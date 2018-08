Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Richard Durbin called on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to step down during a hearing with Sen. Patrick Leahy (left) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 31. The committee questioned officials from Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Justice about the separation of children from their parents at the US–Mexico border and the government's efforts to reunify those families.