23 Haunting Pictures That Will Scare The Living Hell Out Of You

Take a journey into the darkest corners of history to witness the spooky and the curious. Viewers beware: This one is not for the faint of heart.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on October 25, 2019, at 12:53 p.m. ET

This morbid tableau of a medical student dreaming of his research subjects in 1910.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Twelve-year-old Dominique Perrot and his parents identifying a portal they witnessed to another dimension in 1976.

James Andanson

British psychic researcher Harry Price in his library, surrounded by his ghost hunting equipment in 1944.

David Scherman / Getty Images

Photographs of "ghosts" taken in the 1920s by William Hope, who claimed he could document the dead with his camera.

Getty Images

An anthropologist holding shrunken heads from Ecuador, circa 1900.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

A mummy purported to be the body of John Wilkes Booth is displayed at a carnival, and the police who were called to investigate the grizzly sideshow, 1937.

Getty Images

The Delta Tau Delta mummy at Sewanee: the University of the South, where women in 1940 were reportedly told: "Kiss mummy or kiss me."

Alfred Eisenstaedt / Getty Images

This French factory where dolls are built to resemble real people, circa 1910.

Harlingue / Getty Images

Professor Popjie's ghastly invention, Radiana — a robot built with human bones, 1925.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

A visit to the children's hospital by Charlie Smith the clown, circa 1930.

Fpg / Getty Images

Here's a skeleton paying a visit to Louis Armstrong during a performance, 1936.

John Springer Collection / Getty Images

Here's Ozzy Osbourne channeling his inner werewolf, 1983.

Fin Costello / Redferns

And the founder of the Church of Satan, Anton LaVey, presiding over a black mass, 1967.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

The devil that watches over Londoners from atop the Tivoli Theatre, 1927.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

A coven of "witches" poses for a portrait at a Halloween party, circa 1910.

Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

The lone tree atop Gallows Hill in Salem, Massachusetts, where people who were convicted as "witches" were hanged during the Salem witch trials.

Nina Leen / Getty Images

And the lonely cell where those who were convicted in Salem awaited their executions.

Nina Leen / Getty Images

Four glowing UFOs hover in the sky at 9:35 a.m. on July 15, 1952, over Salem, Massachusetts.

Library Of Congress / Getty Images

The haunted "Mad Woman's Room" in Norton Conyers, a manor in North Yorkshire, England, where a woman was locked in isolation for years during the 1700s and where her spirit allegedly remains to this day.

Christopher Simon Sykes / Getty Images

An illustration of a restraint bed known as "the Crib" at a New York psychiatric hospital, 1882.

Stock Montage / Getty Images

A spooky Halloween costume, circa 1905.

Historic Photo Archive / Getty Images

And this ghoulish crew making its way to a party, 1938.

Ullstein Bild Dtl. / Getty Images

And, lastly, here's proof that Halloween costumes will never be as scary as they were in the 1920s.

George Rinhart / Getty Images



