21 Incredible Pictures From The Life Of John F. Kennedy

news

21 Incredible Pictures From The Life Of John F. Kennedy

As the US government releases the final batch of classified documents pertaining to the 1963 assassination of JFK, we look back at his life in pictures.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 26, 2017, at 2:13 p.m. ET

US Ambassador to Great Britain Joseph P. Kennedy and his son, John F. Kennedy, arrive in New York aboard the Queen Mary for the Christmas holidays in 1938.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

John F. Kennedy sits in a US Navy PT boat during his time in the service from September 1941 to April 1945.
Historical / Getty Images

As a congressional candidate, Kennedy relaxes in room at the Bellevue Hotel in Boston in September 1946.
Yale Joel / Getty Images

Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier enjoy the sunshine at Kennedy&#x27;s family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding in 1953.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Kennedy participates in a panel discussion on NBC&#x27;s Meet the Press, which aired on Feb. 14, 1954.
Nbc / Getty Images

Sen. John F. Kennedy speaks at the National Democratic Convention in 1956, while his wife, Jackie, looks on.
Getty Images

The Kennedys at a gala held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, on Nov. 22, 1956.
Alfred Eisenstaedt / Getty Images

Kennedy plays peekaboo with his daughter, Caroline, in her crib in 1958.
Ed Clark / Getty Images

Kennedy gets a cheer from high school girls while on the campaign trail in Wisconsin in March 1960.
Stan Wayman / Getty Images

Swooning Kennedy supporters hang onto the linked arms of state police officers while awaiting his arrival for a presidential campaign appearance in Michigan in late 1960.
Paul Schutzer / Getty Images

Arriving in Los Angeles on July 9, 1960, for the Democratic National Convention, Sen. John F. Kennedy makes his way through a crowd of supporters and journalists.
Anonymous / AP

President John F. Kennedy gives his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1961.
Frank Scherschel / Getty Images

Kennedy signs the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in the White House Treaty Room on Oct. 7, 1963.
Historical / Getty Images

Kennedy talks with Russian Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev circa 1960.
Mpi / Getty Images

German-born American rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and Kennedy tour Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Nov. 16, 1963.
Interim Archives / Getty Images

Kennedy listens to a presentation during a tour of Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sept. 11, 1962.
Interim Archives / Getty Images

The president and his family pose for a photo on Christmas Day in Palm Beach in 1962.
John F. Kennedy Library / Getty Images

Kennedy and his wife leave Fort Worth on the morning of the president&#x27;s assassination.
Getty Images

The Kennedys shake hands with a crowd after arriving at Love Field for a campaign stop in Dallas, hours before the president&#x27;s assassination on Nov. 22, 1963.
Art Rickerby / Getty Images

Kennedy smiles at the crowds lining their motorcade route in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Minutes later the president was assassinated as his car passed through Dealey Plaza.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

CORRECTION

The photo of the Kennedys in Fort Worth was taken the morning of JFK's assassination. A previous version of this post misstated the date.

CORRECTION

The photo of the Kennedys on Christmas was taken in Palm Beach. A previous version of this post misidentified the location.


