These Powerful Monuments Will Remind You That Freedom Isn't Free

This Memorial Day, visit some of the most emotional and inspiring memorials erected in honor of those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on May 28, 2018, at 9:34 a.m. ET

Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC

Dedicated to those who served and sacrificed during the Korean War.
Doug Mckinlay / Getty Images

USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii

The USS Arizona Memorial marks the resting place of sailors and Marines killed on the battleship during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Danita Delimont / Getty Images

Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Cleveland, Ohio

Cuyahoga County Soldiers&#x27; and Sailors&#x27; Monument commemorates Civil War soldiers and sailors. Located in the southeast quadrant of Public Square in downtown Cleveland, it opened July 4, 1894.
Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

Virginia War Memorial in Richmond

The Virginia War Memorial honors all Virginians who have served in the armed forces, from World War II to the present day.
Joe Daniel Price / Getty Images

National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC

The National World War II Memorial was the first national memorial dedicated to all who served during World War II.
Acoll123 / Getty Images

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC, stands as a symbol for US service members who have died and whose remains are not identified.
Art Wager / Getty Images

African American Civil War Memorial in Washington, DC

The African American Civil War Memorial honors the black soldiers and sailors who served during the Civil War.
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

American Civil War Memorial in Edinburgh, Scotland

The American Civil War Memorial honors the Scots who fought alongside the Union during the Civil War.
John Lawson, Belhaven / Getty Images

Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia

Also called the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial honors Marines who have died for their country. It depicts the raising of the US flag over Iwo Jima during WWII.
Raffaele Nicolussi / Getty Images

Old North Memorial Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Blank dog tags are hung in tribute to fallen service members from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Andresgarciam / Getty Images

National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia

The &quot;invasion pool&quot; at the National D-Day Memorial features sculptures of soldiers climbing ashore amid intermittent jets of water replicating gunfire.
Dennis K. Johnson / Getty Images

Philadelphia Korean War Memorial in Pennsylvania

The Philadelphia Korean War Memorial features the names of more than 600 service members from Pennsylvania who were killed during the conflict.
Matt Rourke / AP

Les Braves Omaha Beach Memorial in Normandy, France

The Les Braves Omaha Beach Memorial is dedicated to the soldiers who died on D-Day during the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.
Peter Carroll / Getty Images

Alaska Veterans Memorial in Denali State Park

With five 20-foot tall concrete panels, the Alaska Veterans Memorial honors all those Alaska veterans who have served and sacrificed in foreign conflicts.
Highlywood Photography / Getty Images

New Jersey Korean Veterans War Memorial in Atlantic City

&quot;Morning Soldier&quot; by Thomas Jay Warren and &quot;The Memory Group&quot; by Sarah E. Maloney are dedicated to those who served during the Korean War.
Driendl Group / Getty Images

National Memorial Arch in Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania

National Memorial Arch at Valley Forge National Historic Park is based on the Arch of Titus in Rome and marks the entrance of the Continental Army into the Valley Forge encampment in the winter of 1777–1778 during the American Revolution.
Dszc / Getty Images

Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is designed to slice through the soil like a wound and features the names of all those killed during the Vietnam War.
James P. Blair / Getty Images

Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington, DC

The Vietnam Women&#x27;s Memorial honors those women who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War.
Greg Gibson / AP

The Three Soldiers in Washington, DC

Situated near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Three Soldiers sculpture offers a more traditional recognition of the veterans and fallen service members from the Vietnam War.
Stephen J. Boitano / Getty Images

National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri

The World War I Museum and Memorial is a commemoration of those who fought during World War I and home to one of the world&#x27;s largest artifact collections from the conflict.
Marc Princivalle For Imagesconce / Getty Images

