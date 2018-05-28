These Powerful Monuments Will Remind You That Freedom Isn't Free
This Memorial Day, visit some of the most emotional and inspiring memorials erected in honor of those who have served and sacrificed for our country.
Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC
USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Cleveland, Ohio
Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
National World War II Memorial in Washington, DC
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia
African American Civil War Memorial in Washington, DC
American Civil War Memorial in Edinburgh, Scotland
Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia
Old North Memorial Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia
Philadelphia Korean War Memorial in Pennsylvania
Les Braves Omaha Beach Memorial in Normandy, France
Alaska Veterans Memorial in Denali State Park
New Jersey Korean Veterans War Memorial in Atlantic City
National Memorial Arch in Valley Forge National Historical Park, Pennsylvania
Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC
Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington, DC
The Three Soldiers in Washington, DC
National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
