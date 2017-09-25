BuzzFeed News

20 Heartbreaking Photos Of Life In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

20 Heartbreaking Photos Of Life In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Conditions in Puerto Rico continue to deteriorate after a Category 4 hurricane struck the island, crippling the country's power grid and leaving millions without electricity and water.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on September 25, 2017, at 1:56 p.m. ET

People are pictured stuck in a jam on a expressway blocked by a flooded river in Yauco, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 21.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for a signal in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 22.
Alvin Baez / Reuters

A man manages to speak by cellphone to his family from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 23.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Family members collect belongings after hurricane force winds destroyed their house in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

Iris Vazquez washes clothing at an open road drainage in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty Images

Karlian Mercado, 7, rests on the rubble that remains of her family&#x27;s home on Sept. 24 after it was blown away by Hurricane Maria as it passed through Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Marry Ann Aldea inspects the damage after losing everything in her house after the winds of Hurricane Maria ripped away her roof.
The Washington Post / Getty Images

Marisabel walks through her flooded house on Sept. 22 in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Carmen Marrero (left) takes a rest while she cleans debris from her house in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Buildings are completely dark during a total blackout on Sept. 20, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images

Jaime Degraff sits outside to stay cool as people wait for the damaged electrical grid to be fixed in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The line outside a supermarket in San Juan reaches around the block.
The Washington Post / Getty Images

An employee at a water-bottling plant sells water, up to five gallons per person, to residents affected by the storm.
The Washington Post / Getty Images

People buy bread in a bakery after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

National Guard Soldiers arrive at Barrio Obrero in San Juan to distribute water and food.
Carlos Giusti / AP

Crowds of people try to get a cell phone signal in Dorado, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 23.
Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Highway 10, a major north-south connection through Puerto Rico is completely washed out, leaving people cut off from safety and resources.
Carolyn Cole / Getty Images

 Dead horses lie on the side of the road in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 22.
Carlos Giusti / AP

With most of the island having no running water, people are getting drinking water from mountain springs.
Carolyn Cole / Getty Images

Anna Torre and others pray at the Parroquia Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion Church in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 24.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

