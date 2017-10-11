BuzzFeed News

16 Devastating Pictures From The Aftermath Of California's Wildfires

At least 21 people have been killed and thousands of homes destroyed after devastating wildfires swept through California's wine country.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 12:14 p.m. ET

A neighborhood is left destroyed by fire near Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

Fire Station 5 lies in ruins after a firestorm swept over the neighborhood in Santa Rosa.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

A firefighter douses the inside of a home destroyed by the Canyon Fire 2 in Anaheim Hills.
Stuart Palley / Getty Images

Homeowner Martha Marquez at the site of her burned home in Santa Rosa.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

The remains of an Arby&#x27;s restaurant after burning down in Santa Rosa.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

A McDonald&#x27;s restaurant burned to the ground in Santa Rosa.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

A resident goes through personal belongings in a parking lot next to a fire-damaged Arby&#x27;s restaurant in Santa Rosa.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A Fountaingrove Village resident surveys the remains of the home he has owned for four years in Santa Rosa.
Brian Van Der Brug / Getty Images

Charred fermentation tanks drip wine at a destroyed Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

Burned-out wine bottles sit on a rack at the fire-damaged Signarello Estate winery in Napa.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

A stairwell is all that remains from a building near the Olea Hotel in Glen Ellen.
Brian Van Der Brug / Getty Images

Jim Hanks uses a wheelbarrow to remove a fawn he found in the backyard pond of his Fountaingrove home, one of the only homes on the block that survived in Santa Rosa.
Brian Van Der Brug / Getty Images

A bubbling underground river of wine flows away from a burned Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa.
Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images

A destroyed car is left charred in Carneros, a town just outside of Napa.
Amy Osborne / AFP / Getty Images

Patio furniture is left charred and melted in Napa.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

A statue of Jesus is left standing among a number of fire-damaged buildings at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa.
David Mcnew / Getty Images

