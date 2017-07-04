BuzzFeed News

13 Of The Most Ridiculous World Records Held By America

Our forefathers could never have imagined America would be this great.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on July 4, 2017, at 12:49 p.m. ET

1. The largest number of surfers catching a wave on a single surfboard:

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

2. The world's largest rubber band ball:

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

3. The world's longest pizza:

Mark Ralston / AFP / Getty Images

4. The most people twerking at a single location:

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

5. The person with the world's longest fingernails:

Getty Images

6. The person with the world's largest collection of sneakers:

Steve Marcus / Reuters

7. The most people opening umbrellas at the exact same time:

Robert Huskey / Getty Images

8. The largest gathering of people in sombreros:

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

9. The world's most expensive dessert:

Getty Images

10. The largest margarita in the world:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

11. The world's largest piñata:

Stan Honda / AFP / Getty Images

12. The biggest popcorn ball in the world:

Kathryn Scott Osler / Getty Images

13. The most people doing jumping jacks in 24 hours:

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

