13 Of The Most Ridiculous World Records Held By America
Our forefathers could never have imagined America would be this great.
1. The largest number of surfers catching a wave on a single surfboard:
2. The world's largest rubber band ball:
3. The world's longest pizza:
4. The most people twerking at a single location:
ADVERTISEMENT
5. The person with the world's longest fingernails:
6. The person with the world's largest collection of sneakers:
7. The most people opening umbrellas at the exact same time:
8. The largest gathering of people in sombreros:
ADVERTISEMENT
9. The world's most expensive dessert:
10. The largest margarita in the world:
11. The world's largest piñata:
12. The biggest popcorn ball in the world:
13. The most people doing jumping jacks in 24 hours:
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.