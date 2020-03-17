12 Remarkable Color Pictures Of St. Patrick's Day Parades From History

In cities across the world, St. Patrick's Day is a time to honor Irish heritage through traditional food, drink, dance, and music. The holiday's most beloved traditions are the annual St. Patrick's Day parades, which often turn out hundreds of thousands of emerald-clad spectators each year to cheer on floats and community leaders as they make their way down city streets.

This year, as many cities, including Ireland and Chicago, have canceled or postponed their St. Patrick's Day parades in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, BuzzFeed News has teamed up with MyHeritage to bring the Irish holiday direct to you through a collection of historic pictures transformed into color. These colorizations were made possible through advanced software that was trained by millions of images to create a full understanding of the world and its colors. The result is an incredible colorization effect that brings the past to life in vibrant and realistic hues.

Take a journey back in time to witness what St. Patrick's Day celebrations looked like in remarkable color.