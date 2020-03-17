 Skip To Content
12 Remarkable Color Pictures Of St. Patrick's Day Parades From History

Take a journey back in time to witness what St. Patrick's Day celebrations looked like in remarkable color.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on March 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. ET

In cities across the world, St. Patrick's Day is a time to honor Irish heritage through traditional food, drink, dance, and music. The holiday's most beloved traditions are the annual St. Patrick's Day parades, which often turn out hundreds of thousands of emerald-clad spectators each year to cheer on floats and community leaders as they make their way down city streets.

This year, as many cities, including Ireland and Chicago, have canceled or postponed their St. Patrick's Day parades in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, BuzzFeed News has teamed up with MyHeritage to bring the Irish holiday direct to you through a collection of historic pictures transformed into color. These colorizations were made possible through advanced software that was trained by millions of images to create a full understanding of the world and its colors. The result is an incredible colorization effect that brings the past to life in vibrant and realistic hues.

Take a journey back in time to witness what St. Patrick's Day celebrations looked like in remarkable color.

New York City, 1909.

Library of Congress / Via http://
Library of Congress / Via http://

New York City, 1951.

Library of Congress / Via http://
Library of Congress / Via http://

New York City on March 23, 1913.

Library of Congress / Via loc.gov
Library of Congress / Via loc.gov

Irish National Foresters in New South Wales, Australia, 1939.

State Library of New South Wales / Via http://
State Library of New South Wales / Via http://

Mounted gentleman with top hat in Montreal, 1930.

McCord Museum / Via http://
McCord Museum / Via http://

Boy Scouts in Brisbane, Australia, 1931.

State Library of Queensland / Via http://
State Library of Queensland / Via http://

New South Wales, Australia, 1938.

Public Domain / Via http://
Public Domain / Via http://

Greene County, New York, 1915.

Public Domain / Via wikimedia.org
Public Domain / Via wikimedia.org

Cardinal John Murphy Farley in New York City, March 17, 1914.

Library of Congress / Via http://
Library of Congress / Via http://

Washington Parade, 1914.

Library of Congress / Via http://
Library of Congress / Via http://

New York City, 1910.

Library of Congress / Via http://
Library of Congress / Via http://

Brisbane, Australia, 1938.

State Library of Queensland / Via http://
State Library of Queensland / Via http://

