Her women are detached from the news, detached from politics, mostly detached from friends and their jobs, in a passive and uninteresting sort of way. The protagonist of Ugly Love, a young nursing student named Tate who falls in love with her brother’s moody coworker Miles, is rarely ever at or interested in her school or work. She does nothing but hang around her brother’s apartment. “It’s been two weeks since I’ve seen Miles but only two seconds since the last time I’ve thought about him,” Tate tells us, information I would never want to hear from a nurse. If there are people she’s seeing apart from colleagues and these two men, we’re granted no access to them. Her life begins and ends within the apartment building where her crush lives.

Hoover’s women are often orphans, or living far from home, tethered only by their relationships to Hoover’s men, who are at best aloof and evasive, and at worst, downright manipulative — like Jeremy, who lures self-professed introvert Lowen to his Vermont property under false pretenses in Hoover’s 2018 Rebecca knockoff, Verity. The fantasy that Hoover often presents in her writing is one of sexy domination, not unlike E.L. James (who is thanked in Hoover’s acknowledgments). Smart, supposedly competent women allow their worlds to be turned upside-down and inside-out by dynamic, intriguing men they meet because for the first time in their lives, they’re being seduced.

In Slammed, 18-year-old high school senior Layken (her parents couldn’t decide between “Layla” or “Kennedy,” so Layken it is) relocates from Texas to Michigan and falls for the cute neighbor, a slightly older boy named Will who takes her to a poetry slam before the two make out ferociously. But when she shows up at her new high school, it turns out that he’s her English teacher, setting the novel on a whole other course. It’d be one thing if the two were able to keep their hands off each other, or if they lived more than a house apart, or if their younger brothers weren’t best friends, but Hoover’s circumstances dictate that Layken and Will are thrust together again and again until they can’t resist. “Nothing about this has been easy,” Will tells Layken. “It’s a daily struggle for me to come to work, knowing this very job is what’s keeping us apart.” The agony!