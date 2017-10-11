BuzzFeed News

The USMNT's loss to Trinidad and Tobago, and Panama's victory against Costa Rica, meant there'll be no trip to the soccer showpiece in Russia next year.

By Francis Whittaker

Francis Whittaker

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 11, 2017, at 6:59 a.m. ET

Next year's World Cup in Russia will be the first in 32 years not to feature the US men's national team, after they failed to qualify for soccer's biggest showpiece.

This goal from "wonderboy" Christian Pulisic was not enough to stop the team from slipping to a 2–1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday evening.

*FREEDOM TATTOO INTENSIFIES* #USMNT
Kurt Heilman @kurtheilman

*FREEDOM TATTOO INTENSIFIES* #USMNT

And this late goal for Panama in their game against Costa Rica — which sparked pandemonium in Panama City, and secured the country's first ever World Cup appearance — sealed the USMNT's fate.

absolute scenes in Panama City
brad esposito @braddybb

absolute scenes in Panama City

Naturally, fans and pundits alike were furious.

The U.S. is out of the World Cup but @taylortwellman is just getting started: https://t.co/oKtODgj8uz
ESPN @espn

The U.S. is out of the World Cup but @taylortwellman is just getting started: https://t.co/oKtODgj8uz

Let’s be clear: This is an embarrassment. With the money we invest in this sport, losing tonight is absolute rock bottom. #USMNT
Adam Steinhaus @AdamMatthew21

Let’s be clear: This is an embarrassment. With the money we invest in this sport, losing tonight is absolute rock bottom. #USMNT

seems pretty accurate #USMNT
andy @Andy4l

seems pretty accurate #USMNT

Embarrassing #USMNT
Postseason Ike @thecinco_5

Embarrassing #USMNT

Just a reminder that the #USMNT had a 93% chance to make the World Cup entering tonight. They deserve their fate.
Sean Bilodeau @chisoxfan30

Just a reminder that the #USMNT had a 93% chance to make the World Cup entering tonight. They deserve their fate.

Some were able to joke about it.

Here's my key #USMNT take:
Luke Thomas @lthomasnews

Here's my key #USMNT take:

Very unfair that #USMNT have to play both Trinidad and Tobago on same night. No surprise they failed to qualify for… https://t.co/iZQC12OY4g
Montford's Jacket @wembley67

Very unfair that #USMNT have to play both Trinidad and Tobago on same night. No surprise they failed to qualify for… https://t.co/iZQC12OY4g

Christian Pulisic is going to need a chiropractor after caring this #USMNT on his back every time he takes the field...
Jon Townsend @jon_townsend3

Christian Pulisic is going to need a chiropractor after caring this #USMNT on his back every time he takes the field...

#USMNT eliminated from World Cup contention like...
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

#USMNT eliminated from World Cup contention like...

Others made cracks at the expense of the current presidency.

Wikipedia wasting no time #USMNT #USA
SlimePennington 🇭🇳 @caritoguey

Wikipedia wasting no time #USMNT #USA

The #USMNT just disrespected the American flag way more than any NFL player ever has.
cggolfer5 @JakeMHudson

The #USMNT just disrespected the American flag way more than any NFL player ever has.

I thought Trump said America's going to win so much. What happened #USMNT
Anup Kaphle @AnupKaphle

I thought Trump said America's going to win so much. What happened #USMNT

Trinidad isn't the problem... Tabago... big problem. Surrounded by water, big water #USMNT
Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow

Trinidad isn't the problem... Tabago... big problem. Surrounded by water, big water #USMNT

(Working up hilarious take about how #USMNT could still win 2018 World Cup with help from the Electoral College. It's gonna be a good one)
Eric Stangel @EricStangel

(Working up hilarious take about how #USMNT could still win 2018 World Cup with help from the Electoral College. It's gonna be a good one)

People also said it proved that the US women's national team — who have won the World Cup three times — deserved their demand for equal pay with their male counterparts.

The #USWNT would never put forth such a gutless, despicable performance despite being paid pennies on the men’s dol… https://t.co/yN5whXPCfS
Eric Lander @EricLanderSEO

The #USWNT would never put forth such a gutless, despicable performance despite being paid pennies on the men’s dol… https://t.co/yN5whXPCfS

Remember that time that the US WOMEN’S National Team won 3 World Cups and ~*still*~ has to fight for equal pay? #USMNT #USWNT ⚽️💅🇺🇸
Amelia Vogler @Amelia_Vogler

Remember that time that the US WOMEN’S National Team won 3 World Cups and ~*still*~ has to fight for equal pay? #USMNT #USWNT ⚽️💅🇺🇸

Anyone feels #USMNT still deserves to be paid more than #USWNT when they can't even qualify for the World Cup, I'd love to hear your logic
Jordan Beech @JBeech13

Anyone feels #USMNT still deserves to be paid more than #USWNT when they can't even qualify for the World Cup, I'd love to hear your logic

A monstrosity. The women have THREE world cups. #EqualPay #USMNT men can't even get there. It's honestly sickening… https://t.co/Jfg0BsNKHO
Cat Trent @CatTrent

A monstrosity. The women have THREE world cups. #EqualPay #USMNT men can't even get there. It's honestly sickening… https://t.co/Jfg0BsNKHO

However, everyone from diehard fans to casual supporters seemed to agree that a World Cup without the USMNT just wouldn't be the same.

For me, seeing the #USMNT &amp; #USWNT in World Cups is why I fell in love with soccer. Just think about how many kids won't see that next year.
Caitlin Murray @caitlinmurr

For me, seeing the #USMNT &amp; #USWNT in World Cups is why I fell in love with soccer. Just think about how many kids won't see that next year.

I admit I'm one of the once every 4 years fans and I will be just as into this World Cup as any other but it will be weird w/o #USMNT
Matt Prough @TheTruPro

I admit I'm one of the once every 4 years fans and I will be just as into this World Cup as any other but it will be weird w/o #USMNT

