The US Men's Team Failed To Qualify For The World Cup And Fans Can't Believe It
The USMNT's loss to Trinidad and Tobago, and Panama's victory against Costa Rica, meant there'll be no trip to the soccer showpiece in Russia next year.
Next year's World Cup in Russia will be the first in 32 years not to feature the US men's national team, after they failed to qualify for soccer's biggest showpiece.
This goal from "wonderboy" Christian Pulisic was not enough to stop the team from slipping to a 2–1 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday evening.
And this late goal for Panama in their game against Costa Rica — which sparked pandemonium in Panama City, and secured the country's first ever World Cup appearance — sealed the USMNT's fate.
Naturally, fans and pundits alike were furious.
Some were able to joke about it.
Others made cracks at the expense of the current presidency.
People also said it proved that the US women's national team — who have won the World Cup three times — deserved their demand for equal pay with their male counterparts.
However, everyone from diehard fans to casual supporters seemed to agree that a World Cup without the USMNT just wouldn't be the same.
