Trump Slams, Then Praises, Protests Against Him In Two Contradictory Tweets

Trump's second tweet was similar to the conciliatory tone he adopted during his victory speech on Wednesday, when he said he said it was time for "America to bind the wounds of division" before praising his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, adding that the American people owe her a "major debt of gratitude for her service to our country.”

That speech was in contrast to his tone during the campaign, where he repeatedly branded Clinton "Crooked Hillary" and said she should be "in jail" over her email scandal, and consistently employed divisive rhetoric against Mexicans, Muslims, and other minorities.