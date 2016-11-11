Trump Slams, Then Praises, Protests Against Him In Two Contradictory Tweets
The president-elect initially criticized "professional protesters incited by the media", before saying he "loved the fact small groups of protesters" were showing "passion" just hours later.
Donald Trump slammed, then praised, the actions of protesters demonstrating against his election victory in two contradictory tweets sent Thursday evening and early Friday morning.
In Thursday evening's tweet, he accused protesters of being "professional" and incited by the media" and slammed their actions as "very unfair."
It was the first tweet Trump — a prolific user of the platform — had sent since meeting President Obama at the White House on Thursday.
However, following overnight protests in Portland, Los Angeles, Oakland, and other US cities, Trump said he "loved the fact that small groups of protesters have "passion" for our country" in a tweet sent Friday morning.
Trump's tweets prompted opponents on social media to share another tweet of his, from 2012, when he mistakenly thought Mitt Romney had won the popular vote but lost the electoral college to Barack Obama and called for protests.
Yesterday, Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway tweeted that President Obama or Hillary Clinton should step up to condemn a protester who called for violence in an interview that aired on CNN.
