This Powerful Photo From Aleppo Has A Heartbreaking Story Behind It

Joseph Eid / AFP / Getty Images

This powerful image of Anis, sitting in the rubble-strewn ruins of his family home, smoking his pipe, and listening to his vinyl records in a city ravaged by years of civil war, was taken by AFP's Joseph Eid.

Eid, a Beirut-born photographer, told BuzzFeed News he wanted to track down Anis to see how he was doing several months after his AFP colleague wrote about him during the deadly siege of eastern Aleppo. "We searched for him in the neighborhood, we asked about him to the residents there and they led us immediately to his house. We knocked the big green steel gate and he opened for us," Eid said.

The image has been shared thousands of times on social media in the last couple of days. The Washington Post's Ishaan Tharoor posted it on his Twitter account on Monday, and since then his tweet alone has been retweeted 6,000 times.

"I knew that it would make a strong picture but never thought that it would go viral as it did," Eid told BuzzFeed News.