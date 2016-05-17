This Is The Story Behind The Images Of Police Brutality Coming Out Of Kenya

Ben Curtis / AP

The protesters were demanding the dissolution of the country's electoral commission, accusing it of bias towards the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, according to AFP.

Odinga and civil society groups have accused the commission of irregularities that they say skewed the 2013 election result, which saw Kenyatta beat Odinga by 800,000 votes.

The protesters were demanding new commissioners be named ahead of the next elections in 2017.

During the protest, lawmaker James Orengo told the crowd of around 500 people: "We have said now and again and we repeat here: (Electoral Board) commissioners must get out of office, they cannot be trusted to conduct a credible election," AP reported.

Odinga was due to speak at the demonstration but canceled when police intervened, apparently to prevent protesters storming the commission building.