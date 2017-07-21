The US Has Banned Its Citizens From Traveling To North Korea

Both Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours told BuzzFeed News the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27. The State Department confirmed the ban Friday.

Two travel companies operating tours to North Korea confirmed to BuzzFeed News Friday that they had been told the US will ban its citizens from traveling to the country.



Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours both said that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27.



The State Department later confirmed the ban.

"The safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas is one of our highest priorities," wrote State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement emailed to BuzzFeed News. "Due to mounting concerns over the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea’s system of law enforcement, the Secretary has authorized a Geographical Travel Restriction on all U.S. citizen nationals' use of a passport to travel in, through, or to North Korea."

Once in effect, U.S. passports will be invalid for travel to, through and in North Korea, and individuals will be required to obtain a passport with a special validation in order to travel to or within North Korea.

Nauert said the State Department intends to publish a notice in the Federal Register next week, and the restriction will be implemented 30 days after publication of the notice.

Individuals seeking to travel to North Korea for certain limited humanitarian or other purposes will be able to apply through the Department of State for a special validation passport.

Simon Cockerell, the general manager for Beijing-based Koryo Tours, told BuzzFeed News via email that the company had been told information about the ban "was given to us by Swedish authorities."

Pyongyang's Swedish Embassy provides proxy consular services for the United States, which does not have diplomatic relations with North Korea. BuzzFeed News has contacted the Swedish Embassy for comment.